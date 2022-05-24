Boys Volleyball Regional Quarterfinals Naperville Central vs. Oswego East 05.23.22

Naperville Central boys volleyball begins their postseason journey starting with the regional quarterfinals at Oswego East. They take on the host Wolve, a team that beat the Hawks in two sets back in April. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Tied at 5 in the first set and the visitors look to jump in front. Wyatt Yager Assists to Hudson Warnes who smacks that ball for the kill and it puts the Hawks up 6-5.

Next time around All Conference Selection Jackson Deer gets involved on the action. He does that by inviting Nick Perozzzi to his block party. 9-5 Birds.

Wolves trail 16-9 but Tyrus Cloat makes things look too easy with this Ace.

That doesn’t stop Central. After one hit for the Wolves, Max Grumbles makes sure that ball stays on the other side. Central holds its largest lead up 23-14.

Although Oswego East puts that deficit in their rear view mirror and now only trail 23-19. Can they keep it going? The answer is yes after the Hawks can’t return the ball over and now it’s 23-20.

Central finds themselves trailing but good things happen when Jackson Deer is on the court. He snipes that ball right into his opponents face and this first set is tied at 24.

Set point for Oswego East up 26-25. Perozzi wants to get that ball over and he does with the kill and that caps off a 13-2 run by the Wolves.

Second Set

In the second it’s the Wolves jumping in front and they want to keep it that way. Although this time we got ourselves a rally on the court. Every team gets a chance to reset and send it back and it’s OE with the advantage by Braeden Clark. 8-4 Oswego East.

Hawks are doing their best to keep their season alive. Hudson Warnes comes to the rescue with another kill and it’s a 12-9 deficit for the Red and White.

However Oswego East was just too hot to handle. A Central deflection goes off Libero Tyler Thavong and onto the court for a point.

Match point for the Wolves and it’s Harrison Moran putting it away. Oswego East win in two sets 27-25 and 25-19 and will face Lyons Township in the semifinals. Central’s season is over. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!