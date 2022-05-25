Boys Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal Willowbrook vs. Neuqua Valley 05.24.22

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball faces Willowbrook in the regional quarterfinals where the Wildcats advance to the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball begins its postseason run as the Wildcats travel to Downers Grove North to face the Willowbrook Warriors in the regional quarterfinals.

Set One

Willowbrook gets off to a solid start, Dom Faillo with a set to fellow senior Michael Mosbah. The Neuqua defense can’t complete the block as the point goes to the Warriors.

But Neuqua seizes control of the first set from that point on. Libero Grant Hughes doing the serving during this hot streak. A nice job by Cole Vonnahme to keep the ball alive. Floor captain Mateo Scharosch ends this point with a kill from the back row.

The Wildcats using great defense and offense here with a nice block. Conner Schreier then sets up Mason Dentzman who gets the kill as Willowbrook can not keep the block over. Neuqua leading 11-2.

The Cats trying to put the first set away, but some good scrappy play by Willowbrook as the Warriors refuse to let the this point get away. Several key blocks and impressive digs to keep the ball alive. But in the end Conner Schreier with a great heads up shot over the net, catching Willowbrook off guard.

Neuqua Valley is able to put away the first set with a Cole Vonnahme kill as the Wildcats take it 25-9.

Set Two

Early in set two, Willowbrook looks to shake off the opening set. Joseph Pearson with a great one arm save to keep the point alive as the teams go back and forth. The libero Franky Goles and Carter Ferguson set up Brandon Edwards for the kill. Warriors lead 4-3 early in the second.

The Wildcats turn to the big man in the middle, Gavin O’Brien in set two. He gets way up for this one and slams the ball down for the point as Neuqua takes the lead.

Following a Willowbrook point, again it’s O’Brien off a Conner Schreier pass for another power slam. The blue and gold pulling away.

Conner Schreier on the side out now and this serve is just about picture perfect as it kisses the line for a point. Neuqua leading 20-12.

Wildcats ready to put this match away. Senior AJ Kosak gets in on the fun as he gets this kill attempt to go. Neuqua leading 23-13.

Scharosch serving again. Check out this great play by Grant Hughes and Mason Dentzman to somehow flip the ball back over the net to keep the point alive. Cole Vonnahme then puts an end to this one with another kill. Neuqua Valley advances to face Downers Grove North in the regional semifinals after a two set win over Willowbrook volleyball.

