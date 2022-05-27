Boys Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal Nazareth Academy vs. Naperville North 05.24.22

Naperville North boys volleyball faces Nazareth Academy in the regional quarterfinal where the Huskies advance to the semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Downers Grove North for a regional quarterfinal matchup between the Naperville North Huskies and the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners.

Set One

In the first set, the Huskies are trailing in need of a point. Some nice passing gets Britten Beallis a look on the outside and he delivers a big point for Naperville North boys volleyball. They trail 12-10.

Nazareth Academy came out hot, consistently making plays. They do a great job setting up Ben Michel who absolutely smashes one home. The Roadrunners lead by four.

The Huskies look to close the gap. Down 20-18, they set up Manny Matel-Sanchez on the outside and he punishes in a point. They’re down by just one.

North looks to take over with a one-point lead. Britten Beallis is the recipient of another good set and he sends in another point. They are just one away from closing out the first set.

Out of the timeout, Nazareth Academy is unable to keep their return shot in play and the Huskies sneak away with a win in the first set 25-22.

Set Two

Set two and the blue and orange try to continue their momentum. Freshman Ermuun Batchuluun makes a great play at the net and the Huskies lead early 10-5.

Later, North is still having success. More great passing as they set up Noah Hruebesky for the kill.

Nazareth Academy just can’t seem to string together any positive plays. A mishap at the net gives the Huskies a 19-12 advantage.

In the end, the Huskies are able to close it out. They turn once again to Britten Beallis for the spike and Naperville North advances to the regional semifinal where they will face Oswego.

