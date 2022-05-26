Boys Volleyball Regional Quarterfinal Montini Catholic vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.23.22

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball faces Montini Catholic in the regional quarterfinals where the Warriors get the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the regional quarterfinals for boys volleyball. Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball is the 11th seed and its opponent Montini Catholic is the 22nd seed.

Set One

We begin regional play with Montini’s Jonathan Hajek tipping the ball over for the point.

Waubonsie’s Gavin Kerr is serving, and he makes no mistake picking up the ace. Warriors trail 6-5 early on.

Back and forth we go in set one as Hajek gets set up for the perfect kill. Broncos up by two midway through the set.

Set is currently tied at 14 apiece, but Ethan Quaye changes that meeting the ball at the net for the easy spike forcing a Montini timeout.

Neither team is slowing down. Miguel Jaojoco tips the ball over the net finding an opening to keep the score within one.

Green and gold starting to pull away as Paul Quinto picks up an ace. Warriors need four to finish off the set.

Set point for Waubonsie and after a long rally, Colin Bishop gives his team the 25-21 set one win.

Set Two

Second set and WV picks up where they left off as Max Hubenko secures the point.

A couple of points later, Paul Quinto saves the play with an impressive dig and Kyle Tukker finishes off the play.

Montini trailing by six, but a shot by Anjay Dhir barely stays inbounds giving the Broncos a much-needed point.

The serving game for Waubonsie has been strong all night and Andrej Moller proves that with an ace.

Broncos looking for some momentum in this set and Jonathan Hajek gives them just that with nice touch.

Warriors inching closer to finishing out the set as Ethan Quaye and Kyle Tukker go up for the block and they succeed making it match point for WV.

Thomas Cyze serving, but it goes out of bounds giving Waubonsie the two-set victory over Montini. They will face Benet Academy in the semifinal.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!