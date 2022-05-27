Boys Volleyball Regional Final Benet Academy vs. Lyons Township 05.26.22

The number three seed Lyons Township facing the six seeded Benet Academy Redwings in the Oswego East boys volleyball regional final. LT outlasted Oswego East in the regional semis, while the Redwings defeated Waubonsie Valley in come from behind fashion to earn the spot in the championship.

Set One

Lyons leading in the opening set. Senior outside hitter Drew Rogers doing it all on this point, getting his teammates in the right spots even if it means moving them himself. Eventually Ryan Treacy and James Buffardi set up Rogers who delivers the kill and the point.

Late in the opening set, LT on the serve. Benet senior Peter Shanley gets up high for the kill but Lyons with a great block at the net to extend the lead.

Set point now, Benet freshman libero Aris Maurukas can’t quite control the return and the Lyons middle blockers pounce for the kill to win the set 25-17.

Set Two

Lyons with another early lead in set two. James Buffardi sets up Owen Oei who gets up there for this kill as Benet ties things up 4-4.

Redwings serving now, junior Sam Levinson with a strong kill that hits the line across the court. Well placed as LT takes a 12-7 lead.

Benet needs a spark to prevent a straight sets loss. Drew Rogers delivers another big time kill and heads to the service line as the Redwings go on a run to take the lead.

Redwings leading 22-20. Lyons on the serve. Maurukas gets the ball up to Buffardi. Kovas Neverauskas then with a smart play to lob one over the block attempt for the point. Redwings two points away from a set three.

Set point, Redwings up 24-21. Dominic Krzeczkowski goes up for the slam but it’s dug out by Connor Kachmarik. But the long reach of the Benet sophomore pays off as he taps it back over to win the second set 25-21. The regional championship heads to a tiebreaker.

Set Three

Lyons comes out firing in the third set. Benet goes back to Krzeczkowski for this kill attempt. But a block from Joe Watkins and George Taylor makes the stop. LT with a 12-3 lead.

More good offense from Lyons Township. Senior Markas Venclovas gets an ace as his serve clips the net. That throws the BA defense off as the ball finds the floor.

But once again, the Redwings claw their way back into the match. Ryan Treacy with a set to Neverauskas who knocks this one to the floor as the Redwings now trail 13-6.

Benet now trailing by just four, 23-19. Lyons on the serve. Benet sends a free ball over. LT looks for a kill but senior Justin Mitra off the bench providing a major spark for the Redwings comeback. He combines with Peter Shanley to form a wall on this block. Redwings down 23-20

BA trying to complete the epic come back, but it was not to be on this day. Joe Watkins powers the kill through the block attempt and Lyons Township escapes set three 25-20 to win the regional championship over Benet. The Redwings season comes to an end following a 27-10 season. Lyons will face Hinsdale Central in the sectional semifinals.