Boys Volleyball Oswego vs. Benet Academy 06.08.21

Benet Academy boys volleyball gets a home assignment in the regional semi-final round against a formidable Oswego squad.

The 6th seed Benet Redwings look to advance to the regional final but the 11th seed Oswego Panthers stand in their path. The Panthers are riding a 3-game winning streak heading into this semifinal matchup.

Early on, Benet looking to sets up a kill attempt but Ian Glashagel is there to reject. Panthers jump out to 6-1 lead

Oswego serving with a 13-7 lead, Niall Gallagher sets up Andrew Rogers for the kill to cut it to 13-8.

Now down 18-11, Augie Mazza lofts one over the net but Alex Rosenow lays out for the dig, then Lucas Thacker finished the job and gets the point. 19-11 Oswego.

The Redwings battling back though, setting up Mazza for the kill to cut the lead to 23-20.

But the Oswego hold strong and Glashagel’s spike here gives them the first set victory 25-20.

To the second set, Mazza gets the pass and sends a rocket towards the defense and gives Benet an early 4-3 advantage.

Oswego quickly responds and goes on a 7-2 run capped off by this kill by Reshawn Allen. Panthers up 9-6.

Now down just 1 point, Mazza receives another good set by Rogers and gets the kill to knot things up at 11.

Still tied, Oswego’s Kyle Stuersel goes for the kill but Peter Shanley is there for the block to give Benet a 14-13 lead

Now with momentum, Nicholas Guth serves one up and gets the ace to extend the lead to 19-16.

The Panthers holding strong though, as Glashagel gets a hold of another one to regain the lead 21-20.

Moments later, Glashagel earns another one of his 9 kills to give his team 23-20 lead.

Match point now, the Redwings set up another Mazza kill attempt, Rosenow digs it out, but they fail to send it across. 24-22 Oswego.

The very next possession, the Panthers are able to control it and feed their hot hand, Glashagel, to win the match. They’ll go on to face Downers Grove South on Thursday in the regional final.

