Boys Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 06.01.21

What better way to end the boys volleyball regular season than with the War of 204 as Neuqua Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley to wrap up the DVC slate.

Set One

Starting off the scoring here in the 1st set is Waubonsie. Some back and forth action ends when Andrej Moller tips the Vincent Johnson pass into some open space giving the Warriors an early point.

All Waubonsie right now as Ben Schwieger goes up for the block extending the Warriors to an early 7-1 advantage.

Looking to respond now is Neuqua Valley as Connor Schreier secures a point with this clean ace. Wildcats down 4.

Let’s stay on board with Neuqua servers. Mateo Scharosch gets an ace for himself. Wildcats now down three 15-12.

Finishing off this back and forth set with a strong kill is WV’s Jonah Allen giving the Warriors a 25-23 set 1 win.

Set Two

Neuqua up 3 early on in the second set, but Waubonsie’s Michael Lu makes sure to put a stop to that with a kill that leaves the NV defense with no chance for a return.

Neuqua not rattled by that, Matt Penrose sets up a strong kill to the back line by Mason Dentzman to put the Wildcats up by 8!

Neuqua’s serving game was strong in the 1st set and it remains on point in set two. Mateo Scharosch picks up his 2nd ace of the night.

Sticking with the Wildcats as they look to close out the 2nd set. Penrose sets up a rocket of a shot from Cole Vonnahme makes sure that we see a 3rd set. Neuqua dominates set 2 and wins 25-15.

Set Three

Getting us started in the 3rd set is Michael Lu with another strong kill. Tied at 2-2 in the early going.

Still tied but now at 10-10. Neuqua’s Scharosch makes sure to give Neuqua the slight edge with a shot that barely stays fair.

When in need of a point, the serving line seems to be an ally for the Wildcats tonight. Sunny Li gets an ace of his own, 17-15 Neuqua.

Andrej Moller serving now for WV who leads 23-21. Ben Schwieger goes up and blocks a free ball at the net down to the floor. The Warriors have arrived at match point.

24-23 now in favor of Waubonsie. Max Hubenko bumps to Vincent Johnson, who sets up Schwieger for the strong kill. The future Loyola Rambler basketball star gives Waubonsie boys volleyball the 3 set victory over Neuqua Valley, winning 25-23, 15-25, and 25-23.