Boys Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.28.22

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for a rivalry matchup where the Warriors host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in boys volleyball.

Set One

We skip to late in set one as we’ve got a nice rally going and it ends with Waubonsie overpowering the block attempt from Neuqua. That makes it 16-11 Warriors.

Wildcats are looking for a response. In need of a big play, Mason Dentzman comes through for his team. They trail by four.

Neuqua has closed the gap. An errant spike attempt by Waubonsie ties this game up at 19.

Although in the end, Warriors are able to pull through in the first set. Middle hitter Andrej Moller drills home the winning point and they take the first set 25-23.

Set Two

Neuqua looks to change the narrative in the second set. Gavin O’Brien is able to score off the serve for an ace. They’re in command up 16-9.

This time it’s Waubonsie trying to come from behind. After a nice back and forth rally, Moller is there again to smash home a point. They trail by six.

Neuqua is inching towards putting this set away. O’Brien uses his size and gets up for a solid spike to put the Wildcats up 23-16.

On the verge of closing out the second set, the visitors stay composed and set up Mason Dentzman for another smash. They take set two 25-18.

Set Three

Into set three and Neuqua comes out hot. They set up Mateo Sharosch and he delivers with a huge kill. That puts them up 12-8.

The Warriors need to respond and they do so as Gavin O’Brien’s spike attempt is blocked. A big play as they still trail by four.

O’Brien would get some revenge; however, as Neuqua sets him up to smack this ball for a point. They’re in control leading 22-12.

And the Wildcats are able to finish this one off. They carry their momentum from set two on and win the third set 25-13.

