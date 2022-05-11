Boys Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.10.22

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball face Naperville Central in a DVC showdown where the Wildcats win it in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a boys volleyball DVC showdown between the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the struggling Naperville Central Redhawks. NV looking to stop a two-game losing streak.

Set One

Central serving, Connor Schreier sets up Gavin O’Brien for the kill. Neuqua leads 2-1 early.

Wildcats on the return and it’s Schreier with the assist again this time to Cole Vonnahme for the nice spike as the Redhawks can’t get to it.

Central hanging with the visitors, though, as Vonnahme looks to secure another point, but Max Grumbles rises up for the block to make it 4-3 Neuqua.

The white and gold start to find their footing. AJ Kosak rises up for the smash off the setup from Matt Penrose.

Redhawks trying to stay in it, Wyatt Yager assists Lucas Johnson for the kill and Penrose can’t handle it. Neuqua leads 11-6.

Later in the set, Gavin O’Brien with a strong serve that drops near the back row for the ace. Wildcats take set one 25-15.

Set Two

To the second set where Neuqua looks to get the ball over. Central looking like a well-oiled machine on this point as Jackson Deer spikes it to tie the set at five.

During a rally, Mitch Clolinger is there to set up Mason Dentzman who smashes this ball past the Redhawk defense.

Although, the red and white have an answer as this spike attempt by Hudson Warnes just lands inbounds to make it 11-10 Neuqua.

On the very next point, it’s Nathan Manabat on the assist to Neuqua’s kills leader Mateo Scharosch who smashes it through the block attempt.

Scharosch serving now for the Wildcats and Gavin O’Brien quickly gets up for a powerful kill to put them up three. He admires the great play.

Central really fought hard in this set. Jackson Deer jumps up for the kill to secure the point, but it wouldn’t be enough as Neuqua goes on to win in two sets. They move to 4-2 in the DVC and snap the losing streak.

