Boys Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.06.21

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball takes to the road and battles Naperville Central on the hardwood, with both matches coming down to the wire.

Huddle up everyone it’s time for a DVC matchup at Naperville Central. Neuqua Valley comes in 2-3 but picked up a conference win against Naperville North taking on Naperville Central who is in search of win number 2 on the season.

Let’s start things off with a long rally as both the Hawks and Cats have chances to reset. This one ends in Neuqua’s favor as Matt Penrose sets up Mason Dentzman for the kill. Cats up 5-3.

8-6 Wildcats and how about another rally please. On the wildcats side Dentzman tries for another but he is invited to the Central block party of Jackson Deer and Luke Sereci. Neuqua still leads 8-7.

Now 13-11 Neuqua and do not count out the birds. Sereci sets up Deer and the kill attempt bounces off some wildcats and the point goes to Central. Neuqua is still holding a slim lead of 13-12.

Now we are tied at 15 so who wants the lead now? Central says I’ll take that after the point attempt is good by Ryan Impey. Central takes its first lead, 16-15.

Cats down 17-15 and Cole Vonnahme is coming to the rescue, getting the nasty kill for the Blue and Gold. Central’s lead cut to one.

We are all tied at 18 and it’s Neuqua’s turn for a lead opportunity. Dentzman is the guy to do it… he smokes the ball, goes off a Redhawk defender, and the Wildcats lead 19-18.

Set point for Neuqua and the Cats end it on defense with a block by Dentzman and Nadun Gajapala. 25-23 Blue and Gold after the first set.

Set 2 and it’s Central’s turn to bring the fire. Hawks set up Max Grumbles and he gets his point attempt to fall after the ball bounces off some Wildcats. 5-3 Red and White.

That lead cut in a blink with the Cats up 6-5. The Mason Dentzman show continues. He hits the ball with a fire power that no Redhawk defender can handle. It’s now 7-5 Neuqua.

12-9 Neuqua but the Hawks have a quick answer with Deer coming into your picture for the Central kill. Wildcats still lead 12-10.

Central serves but Neuqua has a play set up. Let Gajapala hit the ball and get the point. That is exactly what happens. It’s now 17-13 Neuqua.

You just can’t count out Central. Little bit of back and forth action and for the Red and White, Nick Badrljica hits that ball and gets the point for Central. Hawks down by 22-20.

Set point for Neuqua up 24-21 and despite a great effort from Central the Wildcats and Mateo Scharosch put it away. Neuqua wins in straight sets 25-23 and 25-21.

