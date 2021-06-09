Boys Volleyball Naperville North vs. West Aurora 06.09.21

Naperville North boys volleyball hitting the road to open up its post-season run, traveling to West Aurora. The Huskies the 20 seed, the Blackhawks a 13 seed. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

First set action, North sends a free ball across and West Aurora knows what to do with it. The set goes to outside hitter Evan Allen – and he nips the sideline for a 2-0 lead.

Huskies appear unfazed. Nate LaDeur pops it up, Peter Vaikutis sets it up and Britten Beallis knocks it down.

From there, North goes on an extended run. How big of a run? Uh, well, Nate Schlewitt is about to put them up by a 14-7 margin. Some great passing makes it happen. Huskies off and running.

Matters going from bad to worse for the Blackhawks. Naperville North on the serve reception perfect cues up Beallis again – and he lines one to the end line. 17-8 North.

Late in the first now and the Huskies would like to close out the set in short order. So, I’m sure you can guess who they dial up… Beallis. Throws down the kill… what a start.

After a 25-15 first set… it’s on to set two and, well… it’s North still dominating. Vaikutis with an ace… so good, he’s just taking off.

Of course, I’m kidding. But the second set really displaying the Huskies defense. First it’s Julian Roque with a big solo block to make it 7-3.

Then Tristan Lindquist waits and then springs into action, winning the battle at the net. 11-4 Huskies.

And then, like a rocket out of the back row, Manny Matel Sanchez crushes a kill for a 14-7 advantage.

So can the Blackhawks provide resistance? Joehan Quach thinks to… he nabs the kill to make it a 19-12 contest.

Then, can you believe it – Henry Hipp serves up back to back aces… and uh oh, West Aurora trails by just four.

Not to worry, Schlewitt puts the game away and the Huskies move in in straight sets.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!