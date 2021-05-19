Boys Volleyball Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.18.21

Naperville North visits Waubonsie Valley as the DVC boys volleyball season rolls along. Still plenty of opportunities to make moves up and down the conference standings.

Set One

In the first set, Waubonsie Valley serving. Britten Beallis goes for a kill but he’s blocked at the net. The Huskies set up again as Emmauel Matel-Sanchez goes for a kill but Andrej Moller keeps it alive. Eventually Peter Vaikutis tosses the kill home. North leads 8-5 early.

Huskie libero Nate LaDeur serving, the Warriors can’t get a good attempt, so LaDeur sets up Nate Schlewitt for a strong kill. Huskies extend the lead.

Vincent Johnson serving for WV. Nice sliding dig from LaDeur, but Michael Lu gets up at the net for the kill. Warriors jump out in front.

Johnson serving again on the next point, Britten Beallis gets a kill for North and back and forth we go.

Waubonsie up 22-20, Andrej Moller serves and gets the ball to clip the net for an ace. WV two points from a set one win.

But North goes on a run and John Valencia gets an ace for the blue and orange. Suddenly we are tied up 24-24.

Warriors serving for set point, the Huskies send it back over. Vincent Johnson with one of his 30 assists on the night to Ben Schwieger who finishes the set with this. Waubonsie takes it 26-24.

Set Two

Second set and the Warriors feeding off that first set win. Kabi Sugumaram with an ace of his own with some help from the net. WV up 10-3.

Huskies are not going to just roll over though. This is one of the more intense points of the night off the Caden Walker serve. Both teams with multiple blocks at the net and nobody can get the upper hand. Some great dives to keep the ball on the floor until after nearly 40 seconds of play, Emmanuel Matel-Sanchez finally slams a kill home. Good stuff.

Warriors not shaken by that however, they turn to Schwieger who powers home his sixth kill of the night. Waubonsie up 19-10.

North still hanging on, but here Vincent Johnson sets up Michael Lu for his seventh kill. Waubonsie ready to close things out.

Schwieger serving now for the green and gold, Noah Hrubesky goes for a kill but Jonah Allen uses those long arms to get the block. Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball defeats Naperville North in straight sets 26-24, 25-13.