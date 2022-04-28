Boys Volleyball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 04.26.22

Naperville North boys volleyball faces off against Naperville Central where the Huskies take the match over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a rivalry matchup on our hands as the Redhawks of Naperville Central host the Huskies of Naperville North for some volleyball action.

Set One

Early in the first set, Central gets a point as Max Grumbles smashes this ball. They trail 6-2.

North is starting to take control. Britten Beallis gets set up well here for a spike and they go up 17-7, which leads to a timeout from the Redhawks.

Set Two

Huskies build on that lead, closing out set one 25-13 as Beallis has another return that’s too hot to handle.

On to set two. Central is trying to shift the momentum. Jackson Deer taps in a big point here to put the Redhawks up 14-10.

Then it’s Deer again this time with a nice tap for another quick point. They lead by three.

Set two was all Redhawks and after a miscue by North, the red and black takes this one 25-19. We go to set three.

Set Three

The blue and orange look to respond and take back control. In need of a point, Britten Beallis comes through again and they’re up 17-7.

Late in set three, some great passing allows North to pull even further ahead as Noah Hruebesky spikes it and the Huskies lead 20-9

The visitors end up finishing the job as Central’s spike attempt hits the net. The Huskies win set three and they take the match over the Redhawks.

