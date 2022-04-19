Boys Volleyball Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 04.18.22

We are thankfully indoors from mother nature for some boys volleyball. We got the DVC opener for Naperville Central and defending conference champs Waubonsie Valley in a battle of two teams looking to turn their season around with postseason just a month away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

We are tied at four in the first set and don’t blink because Jackson Deer makes it a 5-4 advantage for the Redhawks.

The Warriors grab a 9-8 lead and WV’s Kyle Tukker welcomes Hudson Warnes to his block party. 10-8 Bonsie after the nasty play.

Central makes it a 16-15 deficit but the Green and Gold keep their composure. This possession ends with Colin Bishop smacking that ball out of its misery. I Doubt that ball will ever be the same but the Warriors increase their lead to two.

Redhawks still have some fight down 20-16 but a rally is put on the court. WV reset’s and looks to send it back. However good luck getting it pass Jackson Deer. The much needed point makes the deficit 20-17.

Set point for the Warriors as the Redhawks send it back with Max Grumbles. Once WV gets the chance it’s Adrej Moller who seals the deal hitting that ball with aggressiveness giving his team a 25-20 set one win.

Second Set

Waubonsie trails 7-6 in the second set but they change that with another kill from Bishop. He leads the Warriors with seven kills.

Hawks take a 11-9 lead and want to extend it. They get the reset opportunity and guess who sends it back? Yup it’s Jackson Deer. 12-9 Central.

14-13 Waubonsie and the block parties are still a thing this time with Andrej Moller sending back the long Max Grumbles return.

Although this time Grumbles wants to make sure he gets that point. His kill goes off some defenders and we are tied at 18.

Now it’s match point with the Warriors up 24-21 but Central is not going away as Hudson Warnes puts the ball on the spot and it’s now 24-22.

This set goes past twenty five so you need to win by two at that point. It’s 28-27 Waubonsie and Moller comes to the rescue to secure the win. WV wins both sets 25-20 and 29-27. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!