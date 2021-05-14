Boys Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 05.11.21

Naperville Central boys volleyball looks to pick up win number two on the season, taking on a fierce Naperville North squad. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Both the Redhawks and the Huskies are in search for win number 2 and here is a fun fact both teams first win came against Wheaton Warrenville South.

First set all tied at 7 and we get some nice back and forth going on. The Hawks get the ball to reset and Nick Badrljica hits that ball, which goes out of bounds after deflecting off a block for the Redhawk point. 8-7 NC.

Hawks up 11-10 but not for long. Huskie Julian Roque flies in and gets the kill to go for the Blue and Orange. We are all tied at 11.

Dawgs up 15-14 and we have some more back and forth fun. This time it ends in the Huskies favor where Nate Schlewitt hits the ball that deflects off some Redhawks for the Huskie point. 16-14 North.

Central is still showing some fight in set 1 as the birds reset and that sets up Max Grumbles for the kill attempt, cutting the Huskie lead to 20-18.

Set point and it’s a battle of who wants it more. Naperville Central resets and Grumbles tries another kill but it’s blocked by Manny Matel-Sanchez and the Huskies win set 1 25-21.

Let’s go to set number 2 and the Huskies are trailing. They think they got a block but the Hawks keep it alive and get it over but Huskie Peter Vaikutis sets up Britten Beallis and he smacks that ball into next week. Huskies are down by one 6-5.

Hawks up 11-7 and the kill fest continue for the Red and White. Once the ball comes back to Central Nick Badrljica is there putting the ball right on the spot. 12-7 Hawks.

19-15 Central and they extend that lead once again. Jackson jumps and taps the ball it’s enough to get the point for the Hawks. They now lead 20-15.

Huskies are still fighting. Peter Vaikutis again sets up a kill attempt and it’s Nate Schlewitt getting the kill attempt to go. It’s a 3-point set with North down 20-17.

Set point for Central and here comes more fun. Hawks clear the ball and now the Huskies have a chance at the kill attempt but Schlewitt is off and the Hawks take set 2 with a score of 25-19.

3rd and final set and Central is rolling. Here comes Max Grumbles and his hit bounces off Huskies and goes in the Hawks favor. 8-5 NC.

13-11 NC and we have more of Nick Badrljica. After each team sets up the Hawks get the ball and Badrljica flies in and crushes that ball. Extending the Hawks lead to 14-11.

Don’t you dare count out North whose trailing16-14. Back and forth has been a theme for these two teams but on the Huskies side here is Manny Matel Sanchez and RIP to that volleyball as he slams it home. North trails by one 16-15.

22-19 NC and look at the Huskies saving that ball. They get it over the net, Central hits it back and Julian Roque’s kill attempt goes off some Hawks and the Huskies still have life down 22-20.

Match point for Central and they out it away with another Max Grumbles kill. Hawks win in 3 sets after losing in set 1.

