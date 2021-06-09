Boys Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 06.07.21

Naperville Central boys volleyball takes the short trip to Metea Valley for a post-season match up against the Mustangs. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Metea Valley Mustangs host a regional quarterfinal matchup against a familiar foe in Naperville Central. The Redhawks are looking to bounce back after dropping their first two meetings with the Mustangs.

Early on, Metea is down 10-8 but Laurynas Kanopka sends a rocket down the middle to cut the lead to 10-9.

Moments later, Luka Sereci sets up Max Grumbles for a shot that deflects off of some blockers and puts Naperville Central up 13-11

The back and forth action continues as the Michael Tronolone spikes one into the defenders arms for the point. 19-17 Central.

Metea serving down 24-20, but the Redhawks cue Max Grumble for another strike that finds the floor and gives Naperville Central a first set victory.

Ryan Swartz breaks an early tie in the second with this ace, giving the Redhawks a 6-5 lead

Battling down a set, Chad Luckinbill getting one of his 12 kills here in the second to knot things up at 12.

Later on, the Redhawks kill attempt is blocked by Kanopka and falls to floor for the point. 17-14 MV

Set point for the Mustangs, Luckinbill’s serve is mishandled and gives Metea the set. On to the 3rd we go

Close play continues in the 3rd set, but Dhananjay Parthiban’s kill breaks the tie. 13-12 MV

Later on, with Central up 19-15, Ryan Impey sends the ball in the back corner of the court for the point. 20-15 NC

The Mustangs will not go quietly, Luckinbill taps this ball just past the defenders for the point. Metea down two, 23-21

Now down 23-22, Aidan Murphy meets two Redhawks at the net and sends the ball over to tie the game at 23-23.

After a series of service errors, Naperville Central serves. Nicolas Badrljica sets up Impey for the kill and match point in close, contested battle. Naperville Central boys volleyball advances to play St. Francis, a team they previously lost to.

