Boys Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 05.18.21

Boys volleyball is safe from the recent rain as we hit the court for some DVC action as the Metea Valley Mustangs welcome in the Naperville Central Redhawks. Metea currently sits at the top of the DVC with a 3-1 record well the Redhawks have the opposite with a 1-3 record.

Set One

Starting off the 1st set a couple of points in as we get some early ace action. The serve from Metea’s Shane Murphy can not be handled by Central.

Redhawks coming right back and responding with a kill by Nicolas Badrljica that gives the Redhawks the point. Mustangs up by 1.

Metea’s serving seems to be on point today as we have another ace, this time from Bartosz Chmielewski. Metea up 13-12.

If you haven’t noticed already, this is a back and forth affair as Central’s Hudson Warnes jumps up for the block. We are all tied up at 15.

Finally stringing some points together is Central as Jackson Deer goes up for the strong kill behind a Luca Sereci assist.

Game tied at 23 now and Metea’s Laurynas Kanopka makes sure to change that as he down up a strong kill. Aidan Murphy on the assist as Metea looks to close out the first set on top.

Score now 26-25 in favor of Metea, Andrew Hogsed serves and Central’s return is too strong the Mustangs a 27-25 set one win.

Set Two

Moving on to set two now and remember when I said Metea’s serving was on point? Well here’s the teams 9th ace of the night and Aiden Murphy’s 6th ace. Impressive numbers!

Metea starting off this set strong as Bartosz Chmielewski has a hard shot to the back line that the Central defense can’t return. Metea up 8-3.

Sticking with Metea as it’s Chad Luckinbill’s turn for a nice kill. Mustangs cruising now up 14-6.

However Central looking to claw back in the game as Nicholas Badrljica tips the ball over the net and the Mustang defense is a little late with the block. Point for the red and white.

A couple of points later and Central are still looking to stay in the game as Maxwell Grumbles goes up for the block. Despite a couple of points by Central they are still down 7.

Finishing off the game with a two man wall is Metea Valley. Both Aidan Murphy and Laurynas Kanopka goes up for the block giving Metea the 25-13 set 2 win.

Mustangs improve to 4-1 in the DVC after taking down Naperville Central boys volleyball 27-25, 25-13.