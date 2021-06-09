Boys Volleyball Montini Catholic vs. Waubonsie Valley 06.07.21

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball takes on Montini Catholic in its first post-season test of the 2021 IHSA playoffs at home. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Regional quarterfinal action on the volleyball courts as Montini Catholic, the 19 seed travels to Aurora to face off against the 14th seeded Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Winner gets three seed, Downers Grove South.

Waubonsie up 2-1 early in the first set. Vinny Johnson digs out an attempt, and then Caden Walker sets up Carter Lagendorf for the tip. Warriors extend their early lead, 3-1.

Montini trailing by three, still early in the first set, that is until Andrew Briones sets up Daniel Cyze and the 6’6” seniors puts that one away. Broncos trail 7-5.

Little later, and this time Johnson digs out the attempt, shuttles the pass to Walker again and Colin Bishop gets the nod. Warriors lead 13-9.

Warriors continue on this trend, leading by 6 in the first set. Walker sets up Andrej Moller who practically levitates over the net for the put down, stretching WVs lead, 16-9.

These warriors can play defense too… the broncos go for the kill attempt but find that Jonah Allen is in the way. He gets credit for the solo block, Waubonsie up 21-12.

Warriors put the first set away quite easily. Set point and it’s Allen once more up at the net, dying the attempt for the Warriors to win 25-14.

Montini leading 1-0 in the second set but WV’s Andrej Moller Comes across with the slam to knot this set up at 1s early.

But it doesn’t take long for Waubonsie to grarner a lead and they extend it here as Vinnt Johnson sees his opportunity and takes it… could almost be an over pass but Johnson tips it over for the point. 12-6 WV.

Little later and this is a quick one… Johnson with the back set to a flying Michael Lu… 17-9 Warriors totally in control.

More defensive action as the Warriors lead by 9… Moller gets another tally in the block column as he moves the Warriors lead up 10.

Montini cutting into the warriors lead on the next play, Miguel Jaojoco tips the ball over, Broncos trailing once more by only 9.

And they are still fighting… even on set point. Montini fighting with the best of them as they somehow keep this rally alive, definetly play of the week worthy with the use of a foot… and then Thomas Cyze gets the kill. Bronco trailing 24-17.

But next point and the warriors close this quarterfinal chapter. Montini over passes the ball, setting up Michael Lu to get up at the net for the point, Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball takes set 2 25-17 and moves on the semis against Downers Grove South.

