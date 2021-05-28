Boys Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.25.21

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball takes on a stingy Metea Valley team on the Warrior’s home court, with the match going all three sets. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a clash at the top of the DVC standings as Waubonsie Valley hosts the Mustangs from Metea Valley. Both teams are currently sitting at a 3-1 conference record.

Opening up the 1st set with a strong kill to the outside is WVs Andrej Moller.

Mustangs down two early on and Laurynas Kanopka makes sure to get a point on the board with a strong kill 6-5 WV .

Still a close match here as the Warriors lead by 1 and a nice little tip over the net by Vincent Johnson gives the Warriors a 11-9 lead.

Mustangs bounce right back and get a point of their own thanks to a strong kill by Chad Luckinbill 13-12 WV now.

Still a back and forth battle here in the 1st set as the warriors respond with a strong kill by Michael Lu 21-20 Metea now.

Finishing off the 1st set for Metea is Bartosz Chmielewski with a strong shot to the outside giving Metea the 25-21 1st set victory.

Opening the 2nd set with an ace is Waubonsies Vincent Johnson.

A strong start to this set from the Warriors as they lead 6-1 and Ben Schwieger goes up for the block and makes that 7-1.

Mustangs down 10 here as Chad Luckinbill goes up for the kill to finally get a point on the board for the Mustangs..

The Warriors arent slowing down tho in the 2nd set as once again the tall senior Schwieger meets the ball at the net giving the Warriors a 25-12 set 2 victory.

Into the 3rd set now and Waubonsie pick up right where they left off with a strong kill by Michael Lu.

Metea looking to respond and Laurynas Kanopka does that with a kill. 5-4 WV early on.

Waubonsie starting to pull away as the Warriors are up 4 and a quick rally ends with a strong kill by Jonah Allen.

Continuing to pull away is the Warriors as we have an ace from Andrej Moller and that’s enough to give Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball the 3 set victory over Metea with scores of 21-25, 25-12, and 25-16.

