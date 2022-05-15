Boys Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.12.22

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball plays host to Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Wildcats defeat the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School where the Wildcats play host to the Metea Valley Mustangs.

Set Two

The Wildcats took the first set and we jump in on set two where they are trialing, but a great set up for Mason Dentzman allows Neuqua Valley boys volleyball to climb back within one at 13-12.

Moments later, Neuqua looks to tie things up and they turn to Gavin O’Brien who is able to avoid the block attempt by Metea.

However, Mustangs came to play in this set. They are able to set up a spike attempt for Robert Stewart and he delivers. They take a 16-15 lead.

Neuqua refuses to go away. With the game tied at 19, some great passing leads to a huge point that gives them a one-point lead.

Metea is able to tie it at 20 so a huge point here and both teams are scrambling. Wildcats are finally able to set something up and Mason Dentzman finds an opening to slam home a point.

MV down two and in desperate need of a point. Anytime they needed one, they relied on Robert Stewart and he came through. Massive spike here makes it a one-point game.

Game point for Neuqua. The Mustangs are once again able to make a play as Aidan Murphy comes up with a huge block at the net. That makes it 24-23.

The Wildcats are finally able to put this one away as AJ Kosak makes a heck of a play to tap in the game-winner. Neuqua takes the first two sets and wins this DVC clash.

