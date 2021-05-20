Boys Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 05.17.21

If you are gonna wear a mask to this contest, it might as well be one with volleyballs on it. We’re set for a non-conference matchup at Benet Academy. The Redwings enter the match with only two losses while their opponent Metea Valley boys volleyball comes in off a pair of wins over Neuqua Valley and Naperville North.

Set One

First set with Benet up 7-4. They are on to serve but the Mustangs are ready. Laurynas Kanopka gets up high and just gets enough of the ball to redirect it over the net for the point. Black and gold down 7-5.

Tied at 10 after a Redwing point and Niall Gallagher makes it easy with a block of a free ball. Benet up 11-10.

17-12 Benet and now and let’s get a rally going. Mustangs reset and hit the ball over only for BA to do the same. The Mustangs have a kill set up, they go for it but Peter Shanley denies the Chad Luckinbill attempt with another block. It’s now 18-12 Wings after the rally.

Benet now leads 20-14 but Metea boys volleyball is still hanging around as Laurynas Kanopka is there again getting the Mustang point to go. BA leads 20-15.

More Mustang fight in the first set. This time Chad Luckinbill does get the point to go and Metea isn’t going away down 22-17.

Set point BA and Augie Mazza come on down. Off the Nick Guth assist, the Redwing kill gives Benet a 1-0 set lead 25-19.

Set Two

Set number 2 and we’re tied up but not for long. Mustang Bartosz Chmielewski is invited to Peter Shanley’s block party. Benet takes back the lead up 3-2.

Now the Wings are up 7-4 and look out below for Drew Rogers. He comes flying in and smacks the daylights out of that volleyball extending the BA lead to 8-4.

However the Mustangs won’t go away quietly. Chmielewski is back and this time he gets the kill to go. MV trails by three.

Wings are now running away and Drew Rogers remains in on the fun. He gets a pass from Ryan Treacy that pinballs off some Mustangs for the point. Benet pulling away up 20-14.

Match point BA and despite a good Mustang effort it’s Augie Mazza shutting the door with the final kill. The Redwings sweep the Mustangs 25-19 and 25-17.