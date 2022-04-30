Boys Volleyball Benet Academy vs. Metea Valley 04.27.22

Benet Academy boys volleyball faces Metea Valley in a non-conference matchup where the Redwings get a hard fought win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley boys volleyball hosting Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup between a pair of the top teams in the area. Both are right in the thick of their respective conference races. The Mustangs feeling good about the start of the Darren Honda era.

Set One

Early in the opening set, Benet sets up the offense as James Buffardi sets up Drew Rogers who throws down a kill that can not be contained. Redwings up 5-4.

Redwings serving now, the Mustangs go for a quick kill, but Kovas Neverauskas makes a great dig. Buffardi is then able to set up Owen Oei who gets the point after his kill is deflected out of play.

Metea receiving a serve later in the set. Aidan Murphy with a set to Chad Luckinbill who gets high up for this kill and delivers the point. Mustangs down by four.

Not long after that, Aidan Murphy with an ace near the back line as the Redwings are unsure of who should get the ball. Mustangs pull within two.

Benet able to pull away late in the set, Peter Shanley uses those long arms to get up for the block. The Redwings win set one 25-17.

Set Two

In the second set, Metea Valley is able to regroup and start strong. Murphy with a pass over to Marco Palczynski who gets all of this one. A powerful kill for an early advantage.

Benet bounces back. Freshman Aris Maurukas runs a two-man game with James Buffardi and finishes with a kill through the block attempt. Redwings down 8-6.

Later in the set, Metea runs a two-man game of its own as Robert Stewart gets the set from Aidan Murphy and delivers the kill to extend the lead.

The Mustangs passing the ball well in set two. Chandrahaas Duggirala gets a nice set up from Murphy for another kill. Mustangs up 16-12.

Metea trying to close out the set. Libero Zobie Amgaabaatar with the serve. Drew Rogers sends it back over. Amgaabaatar then bumps it over to Murphy who sets up outside hitter Bartosz Chmielewski for a strong back line kill. Mustangs force a third set after a 25-21 set two win.

Set Three

Benet trying to regain control in the final set. Thomas Galbraith with a serve that hits the sideline for an ace to get the red and black off to a good start.

Drew Rogers than adds an ace of his own with a little help from the net as the ball drops to the floor. Redwings up 13-9.

Ben Guth serving for Benet now. Chad Luckinbill uses another powerful kill to keep the Mustangs within striking distance.

Benet looking to extend the lead with a serve return. Maurukas to Buffardi to the 6’7 lefty Dominic Krzeczkowski. No stopping the sophomore on that one as the Redwings go up 18-15.

Match point for Benet. The Mustangs are forced to send a free ball over. Peter Shanley and Duggirala then trade returns. Eventually, Buffardi finds the ball and sets up the big guy once again. Krzeckowski closes things out with another big time kill. The Redwings come away with a hard fought three-set win at Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!