Boys Track and Field State Finals 05.28.22

We are at Eastern Illinois for the Boys Track and Field State Finals on sunny Saturday afternoon. All six of our area teams are in attendance looking for new top times and season ending PR's.

Pole Vault

We begin with the Pole Vault as Naperville Central’s Chris Fleshut clears 14 feet and 7.25 inches. That gives him a sixth place spot, teammate Ryan Eck in 8th, Neuqua’s Nick Pennington takes second and Normal Community’s Charles Cruse takes the top spot.

Discus Throws

Time for our strong men to show off their in the Discus starting with Waubonsie Sam Mika throwing 160 feet. However, here’s his counter part in Central’s Maverick Ohle who took fifth last season. After breaking two school records he continues to shine, letting it fly and landing him with a second place finish at State. Andrew’s Jonathon Young takes the top spot, and Waubonsie’s Mika gets an 8th place finish.

4 by 100 Relay

Now we go racing in the 4 by 100 meter relay. Naperville North’s pack of Carson Marlar, Danny Eloe, Matt Pasteris and Nathan Jacobs are running for that top spot but it’s Homewood Flossmoor’s relay group just edging out the dog pound by just two tenth’s of a second but a great race overall.

110 Hurdles

Up next the 2A one ten hurdles with Benet Academy’s Jason Huang looking to finish his senior year strong. Although it’s Pontiac’s DeWayne Johnson taking the race but Huang sill gets a third place spot at 14.69 seconds. His teammate Jack Chvatal gets a 4th place medal in the high jump. Now to the 3A spot with Metea’s Jalen Johnson who actually hurt his hamstring in the prelims but is still going strong in his final event rocking a Metea uniform. Mustangs will sure miss him. Collin Forrest from Minooka comes in first.

100 Meter Dash

Staying on the straight away this time with the 100 meter dash. North’s Danny Eloe is in a tight gap but Wheaton Warrenville South’s Reece Young with the first place finish. Eloe comes in fifth.

4 by 200

More Huskies in the relay’s and it’s the same group in the 4 by 2. Crete Monee’s group of George Safo, Josh Franklin, Lynel Billups, and Edward Clark win it with a time of 1.27.39.

300 Hurdles

More hurdles this time the 300 version. This race feature’s Naperville North’s Brian Holmes who finishes in the eight spot. Ian Kelly from OPRF takes the cake.

4 by 400

Final race of the season and it’s 4 by 4 featuring Naperville Central’s squad of Chris Comer, Graham McAninch, Bode Smith, and anchor Foster Shelbert looking for a good finish. The pivotal part was for Batavia’s group of Vincie Solano, Jacob Hohmann, Andrew Gerke, and Jonah Fallon who win the race and that helps the Bulldogs capture the 3A title ahead of Warren and Edwardsville. What a way to end a great day and season of competition.

