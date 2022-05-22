Boys Track and Field Plano 2A Sectional 05.20.22

Benet Academy boys track and field competing on a warm and very windy afternoon out in Reaper country at the Plano High School boys track and field 2A sectional. The Redwings hoping to add a sectional plaque to their recently acquired ESCC championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Discus

Field events first of course. Aiden Dentice from Benet Academy is the sectional champion, setting an new PR with a toss of 48.56 meters. A dominant win for the junior as Bryce Langkan from Marmion Academy takes second and qualifies for state as well.

Shot Put

Dentice also sets a new PR in the shot put, but he ends up finishing in 8th. The sectional champ is Kaden Gregory from Pontiac at 14.66 meters with Collin Dames from Coal City in 2nd.

High Jump

The heavy swirling winds causing trouble for high jumpers trying to find the right balance. Senior Jack Chvatal delivers the best height of his career at 1.92 meters, winning the sectional. Dylan Bazzell from Prairie Central in second. Fellow Redwing John Challenger in 4th.

Triple Jump

Speaking of Challenger, here he is in the triple jump. This leap of 12.05 meters is not enough to make the state cut, but another 4th place finish adds more key points to the Redwing team total.

The event is won by Prairie Central senior Isaiah Adams, who jumps 13.69 meters, edging out Kodi Davis from Pontiac for the win.

4X800 Meter Relay

The first track race as always is the 4X800 meter relay. Benet Academy running with Grant Ross, Sean Kingston, Jeff Lange and Tommy Naughton.

At the first handoff, it’s Sandwich in front as the Redwings trail closely behind. Prairie Central and Marmion just behind the leaders.

Sandwich extending the lead heading to the final handoff while Benet has created more distance between themselves and third place.

Sandwich takes the win with a time of 8:44 behind Dayton Beatty, Johnny Rizzuto, Max Cryer and Wyatt Miller. The Redwings will head to state as well by taking second place.

4X100 Meter Relay

A much faster relay is next with the 4X100. Streator is one of the top competitors for the sectional crown in this one.

The Redwings using Michael Baker, Carson Schneid, Owen Takahashi and Chris Charter in the relay. Charter does a great job to hold off Aneefy Ford from Streator to win the race. BA and Streator are heading to state.

110 Meter Hurdles

A talented field taking the track in the 110 meter hurdles. DeWayne Johnson from Pontiac, Jason Huang from Benet, Dylan Bazzell from Prairie Central and Brett Aimone from LaSalle-Peru all qualify for state. Johnson takes the win while Huang finishes in second place.

4X200 Meter Relay

Let’s head to another relay with the 4X200. Benet looking to make it three for three on state relay qualifiers.

Michael Baker, Kyle Moede, Danny Keating and Daniel Pepping running for the red and black. This one comes right down to the wire. At the line it’s Prairie Central who wins by five tenths of a second. Benet going to state in second place, just ahead of Providence Catholic.

800 Meters

Next is the 800 meters. Benet running with senior Grant Ross and freshman Griffin Schneid. Aurora Central Catholic sophomore Patrick Hilby the favorite coming into the event. Down the stretch, Hilby does indeed pull ahead to take the win at 2:01.69. Schneid holds off Armando Acosta from ACC to nab the second state qualifying spot as well.

1600 Meters

Just a few events remaining, let’s check out the 1600 with four laps around the track. Another Benet freshman competing in this one as Finn Richards looks to stay near the front. It’s a sweep at the top for Morris as Kaden Welch takes the win, teammate Matt Clark in second. Richards misses out on state, but again scores big points for the team in third place.

4X400 Meter Relay

The last race is the 4X400 meter relay. Benet hoping to secure the team championship over Pontiac and Marmion Academy. Benet going with Carson and Griffen Schneid, Owen Takahashi and Jason Huang as the four to end the day. Takahashi starting things off for the Redwings. Sandwich and Aurora Central Catholic with an early lead. Marmion hanging close in 4th.

Into the second handoff and the transition between Carson and Griffen Schneid is bobbled. Fortunately the baton is recovered quickly and not too much time was lost before getting back in the race.

A great lap from Griffen Schneid to keep the Wings right near the front as Jason Huang takes the baton for the final lap. Sandwich in front and Aurora Catholic in second.

Patrick Hilby takes the lead and helps Aurora Central Catholic to a first place finish and Huang is able to pull into second place. That qualifies Benet in the 4X400 relay, and also clinches the team championship for the Redwings. An impressive performance for Benet as Pontiac takes second place and Marmion ends up in third.