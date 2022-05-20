Boys Track and Field Lockport Sectional 05.19.22

Lockport Township is the site of one of the boys track and field sectional. Naperville North and Naperville Central are in attendance along with sixteen other teams looking for top performances with State next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Long Jump

North’s Matt Pasteris gets things started in the long jump. He comes down the run way and lands at twenty two feet and six inches which is good for a second place spot and it’s off to state along with three other events.

Pole Vault

Naperville Central gets a spark from Chris Fleschut as he clears thirteen feet in the pole vault. He and teammate Ryan Eck both qualify for State in the event.

Discus

Now to the discus with Redhawk Maverick Ohle who broke the school record last week at conference. That didn’t last long because his throw of 180 feet breaks his own personal record and of course he’s going to State. North’s Ethan Robery also qualifies after a second place finish.

4 by 8 Relay

Now to the running events where Hinsdale Central gets things started in the 4 by8 with Grant Miller, Aden Bandukwala Colby Revord and Daniel Wayke. That group wins with a time of 7:42.15. Naperville Central comes in third.

Two Mile

In the two mile Gabe Ryan is chasing DGN’s Topher Ferris, and can’t quite catch up to the Trojan but he’s still going to state after getting a time of nine minutes and thirty three seconds.

4 by 1 Relay

However the Husky relay team has his back. Carson Marlar, Danny Eloe, Matt Pasteris and Nate Jacobs all run their way in a tight battle with Jacobs as the anchor and it pays off for a trip to Charleston.

100 Meter Dash

Now here’s Danny Eloe again this time in the 100 meter dash. It’s him and Nate Jacobs taking the top two spots and that means more State Qualifiers for the Huskies.

400 Meter Dash

Let’s run a lap shall we? It’s Central’s Foster Shelbert tailing DGS and NIU Football commit Elijah Reed in the 400. Reed thinks has this secured but a last second pass by Shelbert shows that this Redhawk does not give up. Shelbert wins with a time of 50.47 seconds.

300 Meter Hurdles

With Lockport as the host they want some qualifiers too. Gabe Czako comes to rescue winning the 300 meter hurdles along with the 110 meters hurdles earlier in the meet.

200 Meter Dash

Let’s finish with the 200 meter dash. It’s Reed again making sure he finishes this race. Coming behind him is Nate Jacobs from Naperville North who finishes in second and is one of ten Husky state qualifiers. All these performances help the dogs to a sectional title with Hinsdale Central in second and Lockport in third. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!