Boys Track and Field Gus Scott Invite 05.08.21

The Gus Scott Boys Track & Field meet is back in 2021. The event is being held over the course of two days this year. Day one at Wheaton Warrenville South and day two at Naperville North.

3200 Meters

We begin with the longest race of the meet, the 3200 meters. Chase Burrell and Gabe Ryan from Naperville North in the front after the first four laps. Ryan Palmer and Noah Schalliol from Neuqua Valley just a few lengths back with Riley Newport and Alex Boyden from Dekalb. Jack Robinson from Benet Academy in there as well.

Burrell is the one who pulls away for the win with a time of 9:31.14. Gabe Ryan in second, Newport and Boyden in third and fourth.

800 Meters

A little bit of a shorter race now with the 800 meters. Two full laps around the track. Joseph Xotla from St. Charles East ahead of a tight pack that includes Julian Head and Colin Cocoran from Naperville North, Leif Anderson and Aleksandras Majus from Neuqua Valley, Bilal Abrar from Metea Valley and Emmett Tully from Benet.

It’s a close race throughout, but at the finish line it’s Anderson from Neuqua ahead of Julian Head and Xotla from St. Charles. Abrar in 4th and Cocoran in 5th.

300 Meter Hurdles

Let’s throw some obstacles on the track. The 300 meter hurdles has Jalen Johnson from Metea Valley in front while Brian Holmes from Naperville North, Jason Huang from Benet, Michael Foster from Wheaton South and fellow Mustang Nathan St. Yves give chase. Johnson makes it look easy, rarely breaking stride en route to victory and a new PR at 41.03 seconds. Foster in second and St. Yves in third.

1600 Meters

The mile is one of the final track events of the night. The temperature has dropped to the low 40’s at this point. Tommy Palzer leads halfway through, wearing blue for Naperville North. Charlie Rook from Neuqua Valley in second while Nick Williams also in the hunt for the Huskies in orange.

Palzer dominates the event, winning by over 11 seconds over Williams and Rook. Nathan Virginelli from Wheaton South in 4th and Josh Kamuda from Romeoville in 5th.

Discus

The throwers doing work on night one. Naperville North has Simon Reinhard giving his best toss as the sun sets. 35.71 meters is good for third.

Neuqua Valley feeling good about its disc throwing duo. Elijah Darden finishes second with a throw of 37.16 meters.

But the runaway winner is Wildcat teammate Martin Kiefer. His distance of 44.29 meters scores ten points for the blue and gold.

Long Jump

Day two of the Gus Scott boys meet at Naperville North, let’s begin with some more field events with the long jump. Matt Pasteris from Naperville North finishes in third place with a leap of 5.72 meters.

The long jump champion is Dekalb junior Toriano Tate. Fresh off a dominant season on the football field, he launches himself 6.54 meters to win the event.

Triple Jump

Next is the triple jump. Benet Academy gets a good finish from John Challenger. His jump of 11.44 meters is good for 5th while teammate Ryan Busche takes 6th.

Matt Pasteris from North also takes third in the triple jump, but fellow Huskie Emmanuel Wang has him beat. A PR of 12.49 meters is good for second.

James Ammenhauser, brother of two time triple jump state champ Riley Ammenhauser gives the family a clean sweep in the event on the day. A 13.24 meter jump is a new PR for the sophomore, who also finishes 2nd in the long jump.

4X200 Relay

Let’s get on to the track with the 4X200 relay. After Matt Pasteris runs the first leg, the second handoff has Andrew Li of Naperville North giving the baton to Carson Marlar.

Down the stretch it’s freshman Muneeb Shah closing out the race with the victory. Neuqua Valley in second and Wheaton Warrenville South in third.

110 Hurdles

The 110 hurdles is always a tight race. Jake Lansdowne from Neuqua Valley off to a good start along with Jason Huang from Benet Academy. Michael Foster from Wheaton South there as well. But in lane one, Jalen Johnson from Metea Valley once again blows away the competition.

A time of 15.06 sets a new school record for the Mustang, who sweeps the hurdles. Huang in second, Foster in third.

100 Meter Dash

Take out the hurdles and let the feet really fly. The 100 meters has a great showing from Naperville North. Nathan Jacobs takes third with a new PR. Andrew Li edges out Taofiq Shogbuyi from Romeoville to win the race with a time of 11.17 seconds.

400 Meters

The 400 meters, one lap around at full speed. Neuqua Valley racking up more points as Patrick Conniff wins by over a second with Romeoville’s Josh Carli the runner up. Lucas Van Vlerah from Metea Valley in third. Brian Holmes from North in fourth place.

200 Meters

Second to last race, the 200 meters. It’s neck and neck in the home stretch until Max Mitchell from Neuqua Valley turns on the afterburners to beat out Nathan Jacobs, Andrew Li, and Taofiq Shogbuyi.

4X400 Relay

Final race of the two day Gus Scott as the boys are lined up for the 4X4. St. Charles East with the first handoff, followed by Neuqua and North. Matt Staskon hands to Jalen Johnson for Metea and Johnson puts the Mustangs in the lead at the next handoff to Nathan St. Yves.

St. Yves then gives the baton to Patrick Champion for the final lap. Champion hangs on to the lead as Metea is the champion of the 4X400. Naperville North in second place but wins the meet as a team. Neuqua Valley finishes in second with Wheaton Warrenville South in third.