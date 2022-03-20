Boys Track and Field DVC Meet 03.18.22

The boys track and field DVC meet is at North Central College where Naperville Central becomes the indoor champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the midway point of the track and field season with the indoor portion coming to a close. North Central College is the host for the boys track and field DVC meet.

High Jump

We start with the high jump as Waubonsie Valley’s Jaisnav Rajesh goes on to win the event at a height of 1.85 meters.

Shot Put

Our next field event is the shot put and it’s another Warrior in Sam Mika who wins the event with a distance of 16.74 meters.

Long Jump

Next up is the long jump as DeKalb’s Toriano Tate dominates the event and gets first place with a distance of 6.90 meters.

Triple Jump

The last field event of the meet is the triple jump as Metea’s Xavier London goes on to finish in second place with a distance of 12.83. In first is Andre Cobb from Neuqua.

55-meter Hurdles

Switching over to the track events in the 55-meter hurdles as Metea’s Jalen Johnson gets first place with a personal and school record of 7.64 seconds.

55-meter Dash

Time for another 55 meters, but without the hurdles. Once again, Johnson comes out on top with a time of 6.47 seconds, just .01 seconds of the school record.

800 Meters

The next event is the 800 meters and Sam Barnard from Naperville Central ends in first with his teammate Luke Noren in second place and in third place is Rameez Abrar from Metea.

4 x 200 Relay

Onto our first relay race of the meet in the 4 by 200 relay and the team of Huskies finish in first place, which includes Daniel Eloe, Carson Marlar, Nathan Jacobs, and Muneeb Shah.

400 Meters

400 meters is the next event, as Jalen Johnson takes first with a time of 50.60 winning his third event of the meet.

1600 Meters

Time for one of our longer races in the 1600 meters and to no surprise, DeKalb’s cross-country star Riley Newport finishes out in front.

200 Meters

Back to a shorter race in the 200 meters and this race was a close one but Jalen Johnson pulls away at the end winning his fourth event of the meet. What a day for the Mustang.

4 x 400 Meter Relay

Last event of the day is the 4 by 400 meter relay race. Redhawks Luke Noren, Sam Barnard, Graham McAninch, and Foster Shelbert dominate. Naperville Central becomes the indoor DVC champions of the 2022 season. Waubonsie Valley finishes in second and Neuqua Valley in third.

