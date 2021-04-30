Boys Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 04.29.21

Metea Valley boys tennis is aiming to square up the ball in a match with the visiting Warriors with an unexpected visit from Mother Nature. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We have a boys tennis DVC matchup as Waubonsie Valley travels down Eola road to take on the Mustangs of Metea Valley.

Starting with #1 singles as Waubonsie Vallet’s Elliott Dam takes on Metea’s Akshay Baid. First action here as a nice little back and forth rally ends when Baid can’t return the ball. Point for the Warrior.

Another long exchange here between the two players as both seem intent on pushing the other to the bank hand… and then Baid gets Dam off balance and finishes off the rally with a slam.

Most of this match would go in favor of Waubonsie’s Dam who finishes it off with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Next up we have #2 singles as Aadit Gandhai from Metea takes on Waubonsie’s Pranov Imanpudi. Starting this match off quick is the Mustang with an ace.

Not so fast says Imanpudi who secures this point with an ace of own.

Surely not another ace right? Well, the Mustang Gandhi has other ideas and keeps the streak alive.

However midway through the 3rd set of this close match Mother Nature decided it was time for some rain so this one ends in the 3rd set with Imanpudi up 4-3.

Before the rain we were still able to see some #1 doubles action as Waubonsie’s Aiden Lam and Lucas Holder square up with Metea’s Nikunj Tyagi and Varun Rampranash. First action we get is a shot from Holder that barely stays in play.

Metea’s turn for a nice play as Tyagi hits a nice backhand return that splits the Warrior duo.

Back and fourth affair here as it’s Lam’s turn to hit a back handed shot that beats the Mustang Duo.

Finishing off the match with a thrilling 3 set victory is the Warrior duo after the Mustangs can’t return the ball. The Warrior pair wins this one 2-6, 6-1, and 6-0. Despite the three Waubonsie victories we covered the rest of Metea proved to much for the Warriors as they defeat Waubonsie by a score of 4-3.

