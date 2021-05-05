« Back to Boys Sports Highlights
May 5, 2021

Boys Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.29.21

Neuqua Valley boys tennis travels to Naperville Central for a match up between two very good DVC squads and a potential conference preview. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Break out the scoreboards, lace up the tennis shoes and pick up the racquets… It’s time for a showdown between two extremely strong DVC foes. Naperville Central welcoming Neuqua Valley to campus in a possible preview of the conference meet.

Let’s start off with the number one singles match – which pits Central’s Blake Roegner against Neuqua’s Johnny Mou. Roegner the more experienced player – Mou is just a freshman… and the Redhawks takes an early point.

Roegner winning set one by a 6-4 score… but Mou putting up a fight in set two… here’s a strong rally between the pair that the Wildcat is able to win, nipping the back corner.

Ultimately, Roegner muscles through with the win – ripping a forehand by Mou and takes it in two sets.

Pivoting to the right and catching up with #1 doubles – Central throwing Daanyal Saeed and David Wang out there against Jack Considine and Tyler Beck. And it’s a Neuqua error that gives the Redhawks an early point.

Little later on, Central trying to break the Neuqua serve and the rally winds up divulging into a battle at the net… advantage Wildcats with Saeed unable to return to sender. Neuqua and Central split the first two sets, 7-6, 3-6.

To a third and a big moment here with the overall match remaining close… and Beck tucks it just inside the line – Neuqua wins in three sets.

Sliding down the way to #2 singles – it’s Central’s Vincent Yin welcoming Naveen Bagchi to his home turf. Yin dominating the first set but coming up short here, taking it 6-1.

And in the second set, Bagchi puts up a better fight, but it’s the Redhawk who powers his way to a two set win… Yin claims it 6-3.

Finally to #2 doubles… Redhawks Vince Staputis and Daniel Rabinovich pair up to take on Saahil Javeri and Jonah Grover. Central takes the early point.

Ultimately though, Javeri helps steer the Wildcats to a two set win – as Neuqua overcomes a slow start to win the final two matches of the day – winning 4-3.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!

