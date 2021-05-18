Boys Tennis Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 05.13.21

Naperville North boys tennis invades the Metea Valley courts on a gorgeous day to settle who has the better team in the mid-season. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Perfect day outside for boys tennis at Metea Valley – can’t forget to keep score with the season in full swing. Huskies arrive in Mustang territory for a DVC showdown on the courts… let’s get to it.

We open with #1 doubles. Dovydas Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee pairing up for North against Akshay Baid and Nikunj Tyagi for Metea. There’s an early point for the two Huskies.

Jasinauskas serving and a nice reception made by Metea… and they’re turning a little defense into offense. The return out of reach, point Mustangs.

But ultimately, the North duo turns in the better performance and wins in two sets.

Moving all the way down to #1 singles, where’ North’s Zach Slade has shown up to take on Metea’s Varun Ramprakash. Good match here, but the rally ends with a wide forehand from Slade.

Doesn’t take long for the Huskie to get back on track… the Mustang finds the net and Slade wins in two sets.

Metea bouncing back by taking #2 singles… so can they keep it up on court three? North’s Adam Oppenheim serving against Jash Kadakia… and check out the forehand ripped by the lefty for the point and the win.

So it comes down to the final three doubles pairings… so let’s get to 2 doubles, North’s Akash Bansal and Nick Liu up against Shankar Jambunathan and Matt Chen. The Mustang duo forces an errant shot and nabs an early point.

But North overpowering in doubles play all day – with Bansal and Chen winning – Huskies sweep doubles and win the match 5-2.

