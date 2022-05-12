Boys Tennis Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.11.22

We got another sunny which means there’s more boys tennis as we hit the courts at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors have hit the home stretch of their schedule as they welcome Naperville Central for the final conference showdown before DVC this weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

One Singles

We start with one of the conferences best one singles in Central’s Blake Roegner and WV’s Elliott Dam. As we expected Dam and Roegner want to put on a showing before the postseason. In first set it’s the Redhawk that takes control after Dam can’t quite keep the ball in play. Roegner wins 6-0. However in the second set it’s the Warrior that wants some taste for revenge. It’s a back and fourth affair and Dam takes a risk going close to the net and it works for the point. Dam wins set two 6-3 and we go to a third. In that third set these two battle out but Roegner is the one that inches out for the win 7-5 and remain undefeated in the DVC.

Two Singles

Now to the two singles featuring Redhawk Vincent Yin and Warrior Aiden Lam. Yin is coming off a tough conference win over Metea’s Varun Ramprakash and is off to a good start on Lam. Although the Warriors was not easy going to his opponent. Each playing is spreading all over the court as Lam patiently waits for the ball to bounce and sends it back for the point. This goes to three sets but in a two day span. On the second day Yin is able to shut the door and Lam to cap off a great round of Tennis.

Two Doubles

Now to the two doubles featuring Central's Jeremy Zhao Uju Kim and facing Waubonsie's Avi Desai and Varad Rasalkar. It's the Warrior duo off the a hot start putting some fire power on that ball. Zhao and Kim have a plan though. It's to try and keep that ball on the other side and defend the return but thanks to the net that's no problem. This went to two sets but they were not easy. It's Zhao and Kim coming on top in both sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-4. Redhawks take the cake with a 5-2 win.