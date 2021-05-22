Boys Tennis Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 05.19.21

Naperville Central boys tennis takes its veteran squad over to Metea Valley as the Redhawks and Mustangs dual with the playoffs looming. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We hit the courts for a boys DVC tennis matchup. With the DVC conference meet in less then a week both Naperville Central and Metea Valley are looking to fine tune their game with the last regular season matchup.

We start with number one doubles as Central’s Blake Roegner and Daanyal Syed match up against Metea’s Nikunj Tyagi and Akshay Baid. The Redhawks start off with a 6-4 set one win.

The Mustang duo won’t go away that easily as they battle back in the second set to try to even the score.

Despite the Mustangs effort they fall short in the second set giving the Redhawk duo the two set victory.

We move on to number 2 singles as Aadit Gandhi from Metea takes on Charlie Morgan from Central. Morgan starts off this match strong and wins set 1 by a score of 6-4.

Battling back in set 2 would be Metea’s Aadit Gandhi who finishes off this set with a strong backhand giving him the 6-2 win.

Onto the 3rd set now as Central’s Charlie Morgan gets this set under way with a strong shot to the outside.

A hard fought battle between these two ends in favor of Gandhi when Morgan can’t return the ball giving the Mustang the 3 set victory.

Our last match of the night is number one singles between Metea’s Varum Ramprakash and Central’s Vincent Yin and a strong performance from Yin gives him the 1st set win 6-3.

Into the second set now and Yin once again has a strong performance finishing this match in two quick sets with scores of 6-3 6-2 and winning the only singles match for central. Redhawks barely overcomes Metea and win the match by a score of 4-3 winning 3 out of 4 of the doubles matches.

