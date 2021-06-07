Boys Tennis Minooka 2A Sectional 06.05.21

It’s day 2 of the Minooka boys tennis sectional final. All of the players that we show here today have already qualified for the state tournament but are still battling for the sectional title.

3rd Place Doubles

We start off with the 3rd place doubles match as Jonah Grover and Saahil Javeri takes on Tyler Beck and Jack Considine. Very familiar faces as both pairings are from Neuqua Valley. Beck and Considine win the first set 6-2 after being upset by Kevin Ho and David Wang from Naperville Central in the semi finals.

A close match early on in the second set as Grover and Javeri battle for a point. Great pop up shot from Grover as the fellow Wildcats can’t chase it down despite Considine’s attempt to run up the wall.

Finishing the match in 2 sets would be Beck and Considine. They take home the third place medals 6-2, 6-2.

3rd Place Singles

Onto the 3rd place game now for singles as Waubonsie Valley’s lone state representative in Elliott Dam takes on the lone Minooka player, Manny Campuzano who gets this ace in the opening set.

Staying in the game is Dam who fights hard here to get a point on the board and force a first set tiebreaker. Not an uncommon occurrence for the Warrior.

Despite Dam’s best effort he would fall short to Campuzano, losing the tie breaker 7-6 and retiring down 4-1 in set two due to the high temperature.

Doubles Final

Time to decide who’s going to finish first in the doubles bracket as Naperville Central’s Blake Roegner and Daanyal Saeed takes on their teammates David Wang and Kevin Ho.

Finishing off a closely contested 1st set is Roegner and Saeed. Roegner meets the ball at the net and finishes this point with a smash, taking the tiebreaker 7-6.

But Central’s number two doubles duo is not afraid of their higher seeded counterparts. Starting off the second set with an ace from Kevin Ho keeps them in the contest

But Roegner and Daanyal Saeed have found their groove at this point in the season, securing a first place sectional win after winning the DVC championship as well last week.

Singles Final

Our last match of the day and most important one is the championship match in the singles bracket between Central sophomore Vincent Yin and Neuqua freshman Johnny Mou. Winner of this match secures the sectional championship for their team

After the Wildcat takes the first game, Yin bounces back with a nice point of his own to even things up.

Mou, who defeated Yin in three sets in the DVC championship, bounces back later in the opening set and takes it 6-4.

Looking to stay alive now in the 2nd set is Vincent Yin who goes to the backhand and Mou finds the net.

Match point now for Mou. A back and fourth rally with plenty of shots right near the lines ends when Yin can’t get enough on his backhand. Johnny Mou wins the individual sectional medal and secures the plaque for his team, and just look at what that means for the young freshman.

Neuqua Valley holds on to win the Minooka tennis sectional title with 27 points as Naperville Central comes in 2nd place with 26 points.