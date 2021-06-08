Boys Tennis Hinsdale South 1A Sectional 06.05.21

Hinsdale South hosts the first 1A boys sectional tennis meet in over two years on a hot and windy weekend.

3rd Place Singles

Everyone competing on day two has already qualified for state and is now playing for seeding and for the team sectional championship. Benet freshman Alex Brown earns a spot at state by defeating Sunny Rana from Lemont. Here he faces Zane Bisharat from Hinsdale South for third place.

The Redwing showing poise against the junior by earning a point here.

But Bisharat rebounds and takes the third place medal for the Hornets in two sets, 6-1, 6-1.

1st Place Singles

The first place championship is actually an all Nazareth matchup. Freshman Ryan Nelson the two seed faces sophomore James Theriault for the title. The one seeded sophomore with a great shot here to take the first set.

But the younger Roadrunner bounces back and wins the second two sets to take first place. 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

3rd Place Doubles

Safin Saraiya and Nathan Svoboda from Lemont taking on Benet Academy junior Philip Breen and senior Bobby Sloyan. All state qualifiers looking to earn more team points.

The Lemont duo gets off to a strong start, rolling to a first set win with a 6-1 score. Wings need to regroup.

And that is exactly what they do, Breen and Sloyan roar back in the second set and send us to a third with a 6-2 win.

Sloyan serving in the third set and Breen splits the court for the point and Benet comes back to take third place with a 6-3 set three victory.

1st Place Doubles

We end with the first place doubles match. One seeded Drew Donovan and Noah Bobofchak from Benet are challenged by the two seed Aaron John and Dhruv Vaze from Hinsdale South.

The Redwings hit the ground running. The duo has not lost a single game in the sectional to this point and that remains the same in the early going.

But later in the first set, the Hornets break through and take a game and show they will not be taken out so easily.

But Donovan and Bobofchak have completely hit their stride at this point in the season. Despite some resistance, they win the doubles sectional championship 6-1, 6-4. Nazareth wins the team sectional title by a single point over Benet. Hinsdale South boys tennis takes third place.