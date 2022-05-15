Boys Tennis DVC Championship 05.14.22

Naperville North boys tennis competes in the DVC championship where the Huskies take home the conference title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With sectional play just around the corner, our local schools meet up at Metea Valley for the DVC championship. Neuqua Valley comes in as the defending champs.

Two Singles Championship

We’ll start with two singles where Neuqua Valley’s Divvye Chawra takes on Naperville Central Vincent Yin. Here, Yin’s shot is too long and Chawra takes the point.

Later on, Chawra attempts to return the shot from Yin, but it is snagged by the net. Yin would go on to win in 2 sets and is the winner of the number two singles.

Two Doubles Championship

Moving on to number two doubles, we have Akash Bansal and Nick Liu against Jash Kadakia and Pranav Swaminathan. Here, Swaminathan’s shot is smashed back by Bansal.

However, Metea answers with this quick shot near the net by Swaminathan. The Mustangs would go on to take the first set 7-5.

Metea now serving, and this is Nick Liu with the strong forehand return that is too much to handle. The Huskies win the second set 6-4.

Moving to the final set, here is Swaminathan playing well near the net and slicing one past the feet of the Nick Liu. The Mustangs can smell victory.

Just one point away from a win, Nick Liu’s return is caught in the net. Jash Kadakia and Pranav Swaminathan take the number two doubles championship.

One Singles Championship

Now, let’s turn our attention to the one singles matchup featuring Elliot Dam and Blake Roegner.

Early on, Roegner and Dam volley back and forth, but eventually, Dam is available to sneak one near the back line for the score. He would go on to win the first set 7-5.

Now Roegner serving, Dam is able to return, but Roegner’s strong forehand shot gets by him for the point to take the second set 6-0.

It was more of the same in the third set. Dam’s shot forces Roegner to play close to the net, then he returns the backhand for another point. Roegner wins the set and is crowned the one singles champion.

One Doubles Championship

The one doubles match pits Dovy Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee against Nikunj Tyagi and Akshay Baid. This exchange ends with Lee sending one between the Mustangs for the score.

Moments later, the Metea duo returns the favor with a shot through the middle by Baid. However, Naperville North boys tennis takes the first set 6-3.

Later, Jasinauskas slices one up the middle for the point. The Naperville North duo takes the second set 7-6 to claim the one doubles championship and the Huskies win the DVC title.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!