Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 02.24.21

Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming celebrates senior night by hosting the Waubonsie Valley team in a competitive meet in the pool. Check out the highlights, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats honor their senior members before a matchups with Waubonsie Valley. We got a good one on hands as both the Wildcats and Warriors are 3-0 in the DVC.

Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming Starts Hot

Let’s start with the 200 yard medley relay as Waubonsie’s group of Arnav Deshpande, Nathaniel Jefferson, Brian Knothe, and Lucas Conrads take an early lead. However in the Neuqua’s group of Ryan Cercello, Amir Aliyev, and Jimmy Senese, have the 4th man Connor Boyle as the anchor and we get a photo finish. The Wildcat relay takes the race with a time of one minute thirty seven seconds just seventh tenths of a second ahead of Waubonsie.

To the 200 Yard IM and here is Boyle again in a tight one with Waubosnie’s Elmer Weng and look at this photo finish. Weng looks like he’s got it but Boyle says not so fast as the senior takes it just by just a second at 1:57.

Now it’s Waubonsie’s turn to shine as Arnav Deshpande is hanging out at the top of your screen in lane 6 in the 100 yard backstroke. Deshpande can just look up and enjoy the moment as he takes the race with a time of 53 seconds. Deshpande also wins the 100 yard fly in the meet.

Neuqua’s Jimmy Senese also gets involved in the tight competition. Here he is with a tight window in the 50 yard free. Senese pulls away in the end taking it with a time of 21 seconds just 2 seconds ahead of teammate Alex Dunn.

Now to the longest race the 500 yard free and it’s Warriors Lucas Conrads out front in this one. Conrads only win on the day comes in the 500 as he hits cruise control taking the aquatic race with a time of four minutes and forty seven seocnds.

Warriors also get help from Brian Knothe in the 100 yard breastroke. He and teammate Ethan Huynh battle it but Knothe takes the race just hitting the minute along with teammate Huynh who finishes in second.

Waubonsie Valley Closes with the Win

Final Race and it’s the Warriors turn for a relay as WV’s Lucas Conrads, Elmer Weng, Arnav Deshpande, and Brian Knothe. The relay group takes the 400 yard free relay with a time of three minutes and eighteen seconds. The Warriors spoil the senior night party winning 96-89.

For more sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!