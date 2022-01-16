Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs Neuqua Valley 01.13.22

Neuqua Valley boys swimming takes on Waubonsie Valley in the War of 204 where the Wildcats defeat the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley High School is the home for this boys swimming meet as Neuqua Valley travels across town for the War of 204. It’s senior night for the Warriors as both teams prepare for the DVC meet in a couple of weeks.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Starting with the 200-yard individual medley. It’s a close one in the final stretch and Neuqua Valley’s Ryan Doerrer out touches Waubonsie Valley’s Keian Lam with a final time of 2:00.42.

50-Yard Freestyle

Up next, we have the 50-yard freestyle. Arnav Deshpande in lane five has a slight lead over the rest of the pack and finishes in first with a time of 22.16.

100-Yard Butterfly

We head over to the 100-yard butterfly where Doerrer picks up his second individual win of the night with a time of 54.66. Warriors Nathaniel Jefferson and Lam finish in second and third, respectively.

100-Yard Freestyle

Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev wins the 100-yard freestyle after gaining a lead over Waubonsies’s Sam Lohman. Kondrashev’s time is 49.90.

100-Yard Backstroke

Arnav Deshpande gets ready for the 100-yard backstroke. He gets off to a hot start and ends the race well ahead of his competitors with a time of 49.79. He also breaks the pool record previously held by Jared Simpson in 2018. Deshpande and fellow senior Jefferson celebrate together after breaking the record.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

We cap this one off with the 400-yard freestyle relay. Jefferson takes his last dive in his final meet at Waubonsie. Deshpande is next as he tries to pull his relay team into the lead and he does so in the final length to beat out Neuqua Valley’s A relay. Although, the Warriors fall short with a final score of 99 to 86.

