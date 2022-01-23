Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 01.20.22

Naperville North boys swimming takes on Waubonsie Valley on senior night where the Huskies take the meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North High School for this DVC matchup between the Huskies and the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The flags are going up and the lane lines are set for North’s final home meet of the season, which also means its senior night for four seniors.

200-Yard Freestyle

We get started with the 200-yard freestyle. Waubonise’s Keian Lam wins it well ahead of the other swimmers with a time of 1:52.75.

100-Yard Freestyle

Up next, the 100-yard freestyle. Warrior Sam Lohman has a clear lead and he would take first, but the race for second and third is a close one between Ryan Liberio of Naperville North boys swimming and Arpan Dhar of Waubonsie. Liberio out touches Dhar by three tenths of a second to come in second place.

500-Yard Freestyle

The 500-yard freestyle takes place with both JV and Varsity swimmers at this meet. Waubonsie’s Lam picks up his second individual win of the night with a final time of 5:12.75.

100-Yard Backstroke

North’s Jonathan Wang in lane three starts out the 100-yard backstroke ahead of all other swimmers and finishes in first at 55.91.

100-Yard Breaststroke

The 100-yard breaststroke is another tight one between Huskie Adrian Lam and Warrior Ethan Huynh. Lam out touches with a time of 1:03.41 to Huynh’s 1:03.79.

400-Yard Freestyle

Lastly, we have the 400-yard freestyle. Pay attention to the start and you’ll see North’s A and B relay take a quick pause before diving in. Even after the late start, the A relay comes back to win it in a competitive race at 3:33.62. The Huskies take the meet with a final score of 116-63.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!