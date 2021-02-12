Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 02.11.21

Metea Valley welcomes its Eola Road rival to the south, Waubonsie Valley boys swimming for an early season DVC meet. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs by a single point in last season’s matchup.

200 Medley Relay

First race of the night is the 200 medley relay. The backstroke starts the medley as Lucas Conrads from Waubonsie leads in lane five in the middle, flanked by teammate Keian Lam in lane six and Jack Demhorst from Metea in lane four.

Nathaniel Jefferson and Brian Knothe extend the Waubonsie lead with the butterfly and breastroke as Arnav Deshpande looks to close it out with the freestyle anchor leg. Jeddrick and Jaeddan Gamilla with the middle legs from Metea as George Wang looks to close the gap. The rest of the lane six Waubonise medley with Ethan Huynh, Soni Sahil and Luke Martens hanging tough as well. But Deshpande cruises to victory picking up the eight points for the Warriors to start the meet.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Elmer Weng of Waubonsie battling Jaeddan Gamilla and Tyler Leslie for the Mustangs. In the closing stretch its actually Tyler Leslie who clips Gamilla at the wall with a time of 1:47.57, less than three tenths of a second ahead of Gamilla. Elmer Weng not far behind in third.

50-Yard Freestyle

The 50-yard freestyle is next. Such a fun race because its so fast and usually very competitive. Brian Knothe in lane five for Waubonsie and Jeddrick Gamilla from Metea in lane four with a slight edge. Ethan Huynh and Grant Skurka from Waubonsie just a tick behind them along with Jack Damhorst and Nick Reid from Metea. It doesn’t get much closer than this as Gamilla touches the wall at 24 seconds flat. Knothe in second at 24.03. What a race!

100-Yard Butterfly

100-butterfly now and Jaeddan Gamilla gets off to a great start off the block. He looks to hold off Arnav Deshpande and Nathaniel Jefferson of Waubonsie. It’s back to back wins for the Gamilla brothers and Metea as he hits the wall at 52.16.

200 Individual Medley

Now the 200 Individual Medley. Only four swimmers in the race with Lucas Conrads in lane five, Nathaniel Jefferson in lane six, George Wang from Metea in lane four and Evan Lopez in lane three as the breaststroke starts the medley. Conrads pulls away for the win, finishing with the freestyle in 2:00.55. Conrads also wins the 100 back later in the meet.

100-Yard Freestlye

Another four person race is the 100-yard freestyle. Elmer Weng, Luke Martens and Grant Skurka from Waubonsie in lanes five, six and seven. George Wang from Metea Valley in lane four. In the end its George Wang, spelled Wang who defeats Elmer Weng spelled Weng with a time of 48.73 seconds.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Another battle between UW-Milwaukee commit Brian Knothe and Jeddrick Gamilla in the 100 breaststroke. Keian Lam, Nathan Huynh and Nick Reid also in the hunt. Gamilla with the early lead but Knothe pulls ahead in the final 25 yards and hangs on for the narrow victory. Waubonsie Valley swimming also takes the win as a team and moves to 2-0 in the DVC.

