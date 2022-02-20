Boys Swimming Sectional 02.19.22

The boys swimming sectional is at Metea Valley where Neuqua Valley takes home the sectional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have the return of the boys swimming sectional and the meet this year is being held at Metea Valley. Naperville Central technically comes in as the defending sectional champions since there was no event last season due to COVID-19.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We start the sectional with the 200-yard medley relay as this one comes down to the wire and Naperville Central comes out on top with Caleb Yau, Alex Lakin, Henry Wagner, and Steven Mander. They qualify for state along with five other teams.

200-Yard Freestyle

Up next is the 200-yard freestyle as this one is close in the early stages, but Neuqua’s Aiden Dunn pulls away and sets a new pool record of 1:40.27. He qualifies for state along with Tyler Leslie from Metea.

200-Yard Individual Medley

We have the 200-yard individual medley and this one is dominated by our local schools. Jaeddan Gamilla takes home first place in this one followed by Keian Lam and Caleb Yau. They all qualify for state.

50-Yard Freestyle

Time for the 50-yard freestyle and this one comes down to the very end as Jack Larson from Benet finishes .02 seconds ahead of Dima Kondrashev from Neuqua.

500-Yard Freestyle

It’s time for the 500-yard freestyle. Aiden Dunn has been terrific in this meet all season and this is no different as he wins with a time of 4:34.07. Finishing in third place is Dunn’s teammate Alex Parkinson. They both qualify for state.

100-Yard Backstroke

Next up on the schedule is the 100-yard backstroke. This one is hotly contested, but Arnav Deshpande reaches the wall first followed closely by Plainfield’s Jack Burke.

100-Yard Breaststroke

We visit the 100-yard breaststroke now as Jaeddan Gamilla once again shows why he is a top performer at this meet coming away with another first place finish. Keian Lam finishes in second, .31 seconds behind him.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Our final race of the meet is the 400-yard freestyle relay. This is close throughout the first couple of laps, but the Wildcat team of Steffan Anderson, Dima Kondrashev, Ryan Doerrer, and Aiden Dunn take first. With that, Neuqua Valley takes home the sectional plaque followed by Plainfield in second, and Naperville Central in third place.

