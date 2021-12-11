Boys Swimming Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 12.09.2021

Neuqua Valley boys swimming takes on Naperville North in a DVC meet where the Wildcats take the victory over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We open up boys swimming highlights at Naperville North as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats come to town for a DVC meet.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Starting this meet off with the 200-yard medley relay, it’s a close race from the start, but the Wildcats’ team of Alex Shen, Ryan Doerrer, Ian Alumbaugh, and Milan O’Connor pull away at the end.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle and once again, this race was tight to begin, but Neuqua’s Steffan Anderson ends up cruising to the victory.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Time for the 200-yard individual medley as this race consists of four Wildcat swimmers and Adrian Lam being the only representative for North. Doerrer wins another race for the blue and gold.

50-Yard Freestyle

Onto the 50-yard freestyle and like always, this race was neck and neck, but Huskie Jonathan Wang wins his team’s first race of the night.

100-Yard Butterfly

Moving onto the 100-yard butterfly as all of the swimmers come up from under the water almost even. Doerrer finishes the race out in front and wins his third race of the night.

100-Yard Freestyle

Time for another 100-yard race in the freestyle as the Huskies are looking to get another win on the board. However, Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev pulls ahead of the pack to win another race for the Wildcats.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Back to the relays in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the blue and orange dominate this race with Wang, Alvin Ng, Tyson Berg and Griffin Schultz getting North another win.

100-Yard Backstroke

Let’s go to the 100-yard backstroke as the Wildcats look to win another race and they do as Alex Shen finishes in first place.

100-Yard Breaststroke

We end the night on the 100-yard breaststroke as both teams look to finish on a high note. Naperville North’s Wang finishes in front of the pack. Despite his impressive win, though, the Huskies fall to Neuqua Valley by a score of 91-67.

