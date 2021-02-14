Boys Swimming Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 02.13.21

Let’s go racing — no it’s not the Daytona 500, we’re racing in a more of an aquatic environment. Naperville Central is back in their home pool coming off to loss to Waubonsie Valley — taking on Neuqua Valley Boys Swimming who’s back in action after a week off of competition.

Diving

Let’s take a dive first as Central’s Chase Coudreaut shows out with a summersault tuck. He lands a score of 16.5 and finishes with a 159.05 overall score.

However it’s Neuqua’s Thomas Kiefer with the best performance as he scores an 18 after this inward summersault tuck. Keifer finishes in first with a score of 159.55.

200 Medley Relay

Now to the racing side of things the 200 Yard Medley Relay as Neuqua’s group of Alex Shen, Connor Boyle, Amir Aliyev and Jimmy Senese find a way to pull through as this group wins their race with a time of 1:40 just a second ahead of Naperville Central.

50 Free

Here’s Jimmy Senese in a shorter race, the 50-yard free. It’s a tight one to start things off but Senese takes the race one second ahead of Central’s Michael Deng — in 22 seconds.

100 Free

We can’t forget about Connor Boyle here — he is in the 100 yard free and Boyle can just cruise his way in this race, taking it with a time of 48 seconds. Boyle also wins the 100-yard backstroke later in the meet.

200 Free

Boyle is not the only one to win two races — here’s Aiden Dunn in the 200 yard free and in the end it looks like he’s all by himself, taking the race with a time of 1:49. Dunn also wins the 500-yard freestyle later on.

100 Fly

We finish with the 100-yard fly and it’s all Neuqua as Amir Aliyev is in a tight one with Central’s Owen Codo behind him. Aliyev takes the race a second ahead of Codo with a time 54 seconds. The Wildcats cruise past the Redhawks 106.50 to 78.50 putting them at 2-0 in the DVC.

