Boys Swimming Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 01.06.22

Neuqua Valley boys swimming visits Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Wildcats start the new year 3-0 in the conference.

Let’s jump into the pool for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. Neuqua Valley boys swimming is loosening up and looking to go 3-0 in the conference while the Mustangs look to start the new year by getting its first conference win.

200-Yard Freestyle

Let’s start with the 200-yard freestyle. Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev and Metea’s Tyler Leslie are neck and neck to begin the race. The two battle it out as we get to a photo finish, but it’s the Wildcat edging things out by one tenth of a second. What a race between the two.

50-Yard Freestyle

To the 50-yard freestyle and this race is about Metea’s Jaeddan Gamilla. Coming to the finish, the Mustang is able to pull away taking this race and the 100-yard breaststroke later in the meet.

100-Yard Freestyle

The black and gold also get some help from George Wang. He cruises his way to victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of forty-nine seconds. Just one second ahead of Neuqua’s Kondrashev.

500-Yard Freestyle

On the longest race of the day, it’s Wildcat Aiden Dunn dominating in the 500-yard free. He just misses five minutes with a time of 4:57. His teammate Steffan Anderson finishes in second.

100-Yard Backstroke

We get an all Neuqua race in the 100-yard backstroke. Usually when Ryan Doerrer is in the pool, there’s a good chance he’ll finish in first. He does just that taking the race by a time of fifty-eight seconds.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Let’s end this highlight with the 400-yard relay. Neuqua’s group of Anderson, Doerrer, Kondrashev and Dunn are in battle with Metea’s group. It’s Dunn and Alex Shen finishing the race, but it’s the Wildcat just edging it out for the win. The blue and gold start the new year with a 3-0 DVC record.

