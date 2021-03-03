Boys Swimming Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.02.21

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming is hosting senior night as well as the Naperville North Huskies in a late season show down in the pool, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

200 Medley Relay

Let’s open with the very first race of the night, the 200 yard medley relay. Now keep in mind, JV raced earlier, so this entire meet takes place in roughly an hour… and many swimmers are giving it a go in multiple events. Kicking off the night, the group of Arnav Deshpande, Brian Knothe, Nathaniel Jefferson and Lucas Conrads wins by three seconds at 1:40.

200 IM

Following another win by Conrads in the 200 free, let’s go to the 200 IM. Here it’s a good battle between Waubonsie teammates Keian Lam and Ryan Lee. Lam takes the win – North’s Sam Aldrich finishes in third.

50 Free

Alright, here’s a great pairing in the middle of the pool – Andrew Li from North and Elmer Weng of Waubonsie in the 50 free. Check out this neck and neck sprint to the finish… and it’s Li to tap in first… .05 seconds ahead of Weng at 22.79.

100 Butterfly

Progressing to the 100 butterfly and it takes North’s Justin Li awhile to emerge, but he does in a slight lead. But ultimately, it’s the Warrior, Nathaniel Jefferson who nabs the narrow win in a time of 55.86. Both swimmers approving of the effort.

100 Free

After a couple of real tight races, we head to the 100 yard free… and this time, it’s Huskie swimmer Jonathan Wang leaving little doubt as to who would finish first. He taps in with a 50.31 mark – three seconds ahead of the pack.

100 Breaststroke

Three more Waubonsie wins follow from Lam in the 500 free, the A team in the 200 free relay and Deshpande in the 100 back. Now, Elmer Weng continues to celebrate senior night by crushing the field in the breaststroke, hitting wall in under a minute at 59.53.

400 Free Relay

Finally, we go to the 400 free relay and the Waubonsie A team is out in front early on in this one. However, it’s the B team pulling ahead midway through and going into the final leg. The upset bid isn’t meant to be – squashed by Deshpande – as Waubonsie takes the race and the meet – topping North 125-57.

