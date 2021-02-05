Boys Swimming Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 02.03.21

High School sports return once again as we jump back in the pool at Neuqua Valley. But don’t jump back like that. That…looked like it hurt. The Wildcats begin their season in a DVC showdown against Naperville North a team they beat by only 4 points last season.

Diving

Let’s take a look at diving to start things off as Neuqua Valley’s Ryan Morrow shows off some moves in the back somersault tuck scoring a 15.5 and a 135.55 overall score on the day.

However it’s North’s Gavin Rump leading the charge with an overall score of 161.55 as he makes this attempt count with the front somersault twist.

200 Medley Relay

Now let’s go racing boys as the swim relays return for the boys season. The Huskies 200 Medley relay team on an early tear. Grant Bochenski, Jonathan Wang, Justin Li and Andrew Li . Andrew Li is the anchor and he hits cruise as the Huskies start with a winning time of 1:37.

50-Yard Freestyle

To the blink and you’ll miss it 50 yard freestyle and its Bochenski in a close one against Neuqua’s Jimmy Senese. A couple of the best in the state. It’s a photo finish but the Huskie takes this one by 5 tenths of a second at 21.05. Tyson Berg from North and Ryan Cercello from Neuqua in 3rd and 4th. Bochenski also wins the 100 back stroke.

100-Yard Butterfly

However Senese gets another chance later in the 100-yard butterfly as he is in a neck and neck battle with teammate Amir Aliyev. Senese takes the race by a half second with a time of 53.29 getting his first of many wins of the season. Justin Li in third for the Huskies.

200-Yard IM

Let’s go to a longer race the 200-yard IM and oh did I mention that Connor Boyle is in the pool. The defending state champion hits cruise control in this one taking the race by 4 seconds with a time of a 1:58 over Jonathan Wang and teammate Ryan Doerrer. Boyle also wins the 100-yard freestyle.

200-Yard Freestyle

Neuqua also gets help from Aiden Dunn who also wins two races on the day taking 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48 and the 500 with a time of 4:48. Neuqua also gets wins in the 200 and 400 free relays. The points earned help the Wildcats fly past the Huskies by the score of 107-77.

