Boys Swimming Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 12.09.2021

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming faces Naperville Central in DVC matchup where the Warriors emerge victorious in the meet.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for a DVC boys swimming matchup between the Warriors and Naperville Central Redhawks. This is the first conference matchup for both teams this season.

200-Yard Freestyle

We start this one off with the 200-yard freestyle. Waubonsie’s Luke Martens pulls ahead of Central’s Quinten Sanders to win it with a time of 1:54.97.

100-Yard Butterfly

Up next, we have the 100-yard butterfly. Nathaniel Jefferson wins this one, but the race for second and third is a close one between Central’s Sam Lendzion and Henry Wagner. Lendzion comes in second and Wagner comes in third.

500-Yard Freestyle Relay

The 500-free is up next and on the final lap, the official signals to the swimmers it’s their last lap with the cowbell. It was a close one going into the final turn as Redhawk Matt Johnson touches the wall before Martens.

100-Yard Backstroke

The 100-back is next and check out Arnav Deshpande in lane five with these insane underwaters. He makes it nearly halfway down the lane before breaking out. He wins it with James Behrend coming in second.

100-Yard Breaststroke

We move on to the 100-yard breaststroke. The Warriors go one, two, three with Keian Lam coming in first, Ethan Huynh in second, and Nathan Huynh coming in third.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Finally, we have the 400-freestyle relay. The Redhawks cheer on their teammates from the warmup pool. But Waubonsie Valley wins the relay made up of Deshpande, Nathaniel Jefferson, Luke Martens, and Keian Lam. The Warriors emerge victorious in the meet, winning 98-87.

