Boys Swimming Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 12.16.2021

Neuqua Valley boys swimming take on Naperville Central in a DVC matchup where the Wildcats get by the Redhawks.

Let’s jump into the pool at Neuqua Valley boys swimming for a DVC matchup. Wildcats come in looking for their second conference win of the season while Central looks to bounce back after losing to Waubonsie Valley.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start with the 200-yard medley relay. Naperville Central’s group of Caleb Yau, Henry Wagner, Robert Hargrave and Hayden Albright are able to pull out in front of the pack. The relay squad wins the first race of the meet with a time of 1:41, two seconds ahead of Neuqua’s group.

200-Yard Freestyle

Staying on the 200 this time with the freestyle. Wildcat Aiden Dunn cruises to the end as he is all by himself. He swims a 1:46, which is nine seconds ahead of teammate Steffan Anderson. Dunn also takes the 500-yard free.

50-Yard Freestyle

Time for the 50-yard free. Central’s Brendon Boonsearm-Niedzwiedz starts off in a close one. The Redhawk just edges out Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev for the win by one tenth of a second.

100-Yard Butterfly

Now let’s go to the 100-yard butterfly. Wildcat Ryan Doerrer begins in a tight battle, but is able pull away in the end with a race time of 54 seconds as he touches the wall.

100-Yard Backstroke

To the 100-yard backstroke as Central gets more help from another swimmer in Caleb Yau. He and Neuqua’s Alex Shen are neck and neck, but Yau squeaks out the first place finish.

100-Yard Breaststroke

However, it’s just too much blue and gold in the water. In the 100-yard breaststroke, it’s Rocky Chan for Neuqua Valley taking command. He ends the race in first place and that helps the Wildcats get by Naperville Central 102-83.

