Boys Swimming Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 03.09.21

Naperville Central boys swimming travels to Naperville North for one final tune up before the teams meet again in the DVC Meet at Neuqua.

It’s the calm before the DVC storm this weekend, we’re in the pool at Naperville North so let’s dive on in for a cross-town matchup. The Redhawks and Huskies are meeting in a make up meet after a February postponement. This is also the last regular season meeting before the conference meet at Neuqua Valley.

200 Medley Relay

Let’s start with relay’s in the 200 yard medley with Naperville’s North squad of Grant Bochenski, Jonathan Wang, Justin Li and Andrew Li. Andrew is the anchor in this race as the Huskies win the relay with a time of 1:37 just 3 seconds ahead of Naperville Central.

200 Free

To the 200 yard free and we got a flock of Redhawks as Central’s Colin Yao takes control early on and doesn’t look back. Yao takes this race with a time of 1:52 along with winning the 500-yard freestyle later in the meet.

100 Backstroke

To the 100-yard backstroke and here is Huskie senior Grant Bochenski. The Mizzou commit has a comfortable lead in the race and of course finishes in the best spot — first place. His winds up with a time of 51.91 seconds.

200 IM

Now let’s go to the 200 yard IM and it’s all Redhawks in the pool competing for some good times. Goncalo Wanzeler is the leader for the Central race and his lead looks like he’s the only on in the pool. In the end here’s your winner finishing with a time of 2:09.

100 IM

It’s all Central in this one as Caleb Yau takes a big lead in the 100 yard IM and doesn’t give it up. Yao finishes with a time of 55 seconds and the Redhawks they cruise in this cross town meet 185-118

