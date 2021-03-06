Boys Swimming Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 03.05.21

Metea Valley boys swimming hosting Naperville Central for a Friday night swim meet, just one week before the season ending DVC Championship.

50-Yard Freestyle

Let’s begin this one with the 50 freestyle. Never much seperation between the swimmers in this race because it’s so short. George Wang in lane three and Jeddrick Gamilla in lane four leading the way for Metea. Nick Pipala in lane six and Michael Deng in lane five for Central. It’s the two Mustangs battling for first and at the wall it’s George Wang who gets the win. He takes first in the 100 freestyle later in the meet.

100-Yard Backstroke

To the 100-yard backstroke and this race is all Redhawks. Literally. Only Central swimmers taking part in this one, which means 13 team points going straight into the red and white side of the ledger. Naperville Central boys swimming using its depth to build up the team score. Goncalo Wanzeler in front from the start, followed by Hayden Albright, Patrick Stern and Ethan Wang. In the end it’s Wanzeler who takes the win with a time of 57.16 seconds.

100-Yard Butterfly

100-yard butterfly is next as Jaeddan Gamilla from Metea and Owen Codo from Central out in front. Sam Lendzion and Quinten Sanders from Central not far behind. Fresh off winning the February Play of the Month, Gamilla keeps the victory train rolling as he takes first place at 51.80 seconds, with Codo in second. Gamilla also wins the 200 Individual Medley.

500-Yard Freestyle

Longest race of the evening is the 500 freestyle. Mustang Tyler Leslie is the favorite in lane four after winning the 200 free as well as the opening leg of the 200 medley relay to start the meet. Colin Yao in lane five for the Redhawks and Evan Lopez in lane three from Central also in the hunt. Eventually Tyler Leslie pulls away, lapping some of his competitors as he hits the wall in 4:50.26 seconds. Lopez takes second and Yao takes third.

100-Yard Breaststroke

The second to last varsity race is the 100 breaststroke and the elder Gamilla, Jeddrick, is the lone Mustang in the race. He is in lane four while Michael Deng, Caleb Yau, Max Dunn and Jacob Wick represent the Redhawks. Gamilla is able to hold off Michael Deng for the winning time of 1:01.34.

400 Freestyle Relay

The final race of the meet as always is the 400 free relay. Metea won the 200 free relay earlier in the meet, and look to complete the relay sweep. Tyler Leslie leading off for the Mustangs and he’s neck and neck with Goncalo Wanzeler from Central. Steven Mander from Central and Jacob Henkle from Metea still locked up in a tight race as Evan Lopez for MV and Caleb Yau hit the water. Down the stretch its Colin Yao from Central in lane five and Jack Damhorst from Metea in lane four in a fight to the finish. Yao is able to edge Damhorst by a little over a half second. And that’s the difference in the meet as Naperville Central takes the team victory by just two points.