Boys Swimming Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 12.16.2021

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming hosts Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Warriors defeat the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start this meet off with the 200-yard medley relay as this race only consists of three relay teams and a group of Warriors that includes Arnav Deshpande, Luke Martens, Nathan Huynh and Ethan Huynh win this race with a time of 1:40.88.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle as this race is close at the start, but Metea’s Jaeddan Gamilla pulls away from the pack and wins with a time of 1:48.43.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Onto the 200-yard individual medley. This consists of three Warriors and one Mustang. Ryan Lee from Waubonsie comes away with first place with a time of 2:11.88 followed by Henri Marchand from Metea.

50-Yard Freestyle

Time for the 50-yard freestyle and as expected, this was a tight race that came down to the final second. WV’s Deshpande wins the race by .26 seconds while George Wang and Tyler Leslie from the visitors finish in second and third, respectively.

100-Yard Butterfly

100-yard butterfly is the next race as this one also comes down to the wire. Warrior Nathaniel Jefferson wins this race by .87 seconds over Metea’s Wang.

100-Yard Freestyle

Moving onto the 100-yard freestyle, Waubonsie is looking to take their fourth race in a row and they do just that as Sam Lohman wins with a time of 51.39.

100-Yard Backstroke

Next is the 100-yard backstroke. This race was close through the first lap, but Leslie pulls away and wins with a time of 55.52.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our last race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke as the three swimmers come out of the water with Jaeddan Gamilla out in front. He goes on to win with a time of 58.50. Despite the strong finish from the Mustangs, though, they fall to Waubonsie Valley by a score of 98-67.

